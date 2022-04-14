PSV V LEICESTER - ALL-SQUARE GOING INTO SECOND LEG

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Philips Stadion / 14.04.2022
FULL TIME
WHAT A VICTORY FOR LEICESTER
One of the club's great European nights. Thanks for following the match with us.
90'
FIVE MINUTES OF INJURY TIME TO BE PLAYED
88'
Goal
Ricardo Pereira
Leicester City
GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
Pereira scores after the keeper saved Daka's shot from point-blank range. Surely that is the winner.
84'
GREAT STOP FROM MVOGO
Lookman crosses from close in on the by-line and Perez gets a touch towards goal but the keeper pushes over the bar.
82'
DOAN AND VINICIUS COME ON
They replace Veerman and Zahavi.
81'
MADDISON GOES DOWN IN THE BOX
But the referee waves away the claims and rightly so as Oppegaard got a crucial touch of the ball in the challenge.
79'
A PROLONGED VAR CHECK
Unsure why this was the case but its over now.
77'
Goal
James Maddison
Leicester City
GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
Maddison slams the ball high into the net after Perez beats his man and pulls back from the by-line.
74'
OPPEGAARD REPLACES MAX FOR PSV
73'
DECENT CHANCE FOR SANGARE
But he can't keep his shot down after cutting into the area.
68'
TIELEMANS PUTS IN A GOOD CROSS
But Daka just can't get on the end of it.
65'
PEREZ ON FOR IHEANACHO
Another attacking switch from Rodgers.
64'
FINE EFFORT FROM MADDISON
He struck a low curling shot heading just inside the post from 25 yards out but Mvogo pushes wide of the goal.
62'
DAKA SPURNS A GREAT CHANCE
A lomg ball over the top has the substitute through on goal but though he shoots strongly past the keeper it also beats the post.
59'
ZAHAVI WASTES GREAT CHANCE TO MAKE IT TWO
A corner is flicked on at the front post and Zahavi has a near free header at the back post but heads over the bar.
56'
SILVA SHOOTS FROM LONG DISTANCE
But Schmeichel is never threatened with the ball still rising as it passes the goal.
55'
FOFANA BRINGS DOWN GOTZE 35 YARDS FROM GOAL
A chance for PSV to put the ball in the box.
53'
DEFLECTION ALMOST PROVED COSTLY
Veerman shot from over 25 yards but his effort was going well wide before it ricocheted off Fofana's foot and went just wide of Schmeichel's goal.
49'
GAKPO RUNS AT LEICESTER DEFENCE
He gets space away from Evans but his shot is easily saved by Schmeichel.
46'
DAKA AND LOOKMAN ON AT HALF TIME
Albrighton and Barnes came off.