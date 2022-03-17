Leicester City booked their spot in the quarter final of the Europa Conference League despite a 2-1 defeat at Rennes on Thursday evening.

Brendan Rodgers' side claimed a 3-2 aggregate win but were pushed all the way by the French side.

Benjamin Bourigeaud broke the deadlock after just eight minutes for Rennes, turning in Martin Terrier's cross

Centre-back Wesley Fofana superbly headed The Foxes level six minutes after the break before Flavien Tait gave the hosts the lead again 14 minutes from time.

It was backs to the wall for Leicester in the closing stages as Rennes pushed for the equalising aggregate goal, but The Foxes held firm to advance to the last eight.

Leicester are in the hat for Friday's quarter final draw and on this showing, will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy in May.

TALKING POINT - Rennes lacked cutting edge

Free-scoring Rennes will be disappointed with their return of just two shots on target in a match that they were chasing from the start. Rennes are the second-highest scorers in Ligue 1 and have been excellent in front of goal so far this term but had to rely on their midfielder players to provide the ammunition, with the normally reliable Martin Terrier and Gaetan Laborde leaving their shooting boots at home over the two legs.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Wesley Fofana

The return of Wesley Fofana against Rennes showed just how much Leicester City have missed the Frenchman this season. Injured in a pre-season friendly in August, Fofana made his first start of the season and had an immdiate impact, playing 78 minutes and grabbing what turned out to be the deciding goal in the tie. Leicester will be delighted that their talented centre-back recently penned a new deal at the King Power Stadium until 2027.

PLAYER RATINGS

STADE RENNAIS: Alemdar 6, Traoré 6, Omari 6, Aguerd 7, Truffert 6, Majer 6, Martin 6, Santamaria 7, Bourigeaud 7, Terrier 6, Laborde 5. Subs: Tait 6, Tchaouna n/a, Guirasssy 6, Meling n/a

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 7, Justin 7, Amartey 7, Fofana 8, Thomas 6, Tielemans 6, Ndidi 6, Dewsbury-Hall 7, Albrighton n/a, Barnes 6, Iheanacho 6. Subs: Lookman 6, Pereira n/a, Maddison 6, Vestergaard n/a

KEY MOMENTS

8' GOAL! RENNES 1-0 LEICESTER CITY (Benjamin Bourigeaud): Perfect start for Rennes. Terrier's low driven cross is turned in from close range by Bourigeaud. It truly is game-on now!

51' GOAL! RENNES 1-1 LEICESTER CITY (Wesley Fofana): From the resulting corner the returning Wesley Fofana heads Leicester level. A lovely goal from the Frenchman back on home soil. Leicester regain their two-goal aggregate advantage.

73' LEICESTERGOAL RULED OUT Iheanacho's close-range header is chalked off for offside

76' GOAL! RENNES 2-1 LEICESTER CITY (Flavien Tait): Poor defending from Leicester coupled with a lovely finish from Tait gives Rennes a lifeline. GAME ON!

KEY STAT - 100 up for Rennes

Benjamin Bourigeaud's first-half strike ensured Stade Rennais became the 12th French club in history to reach the 100 goal mark in the European football after Lyon, Marseille, PSG, Bordeaux, AS Monaco, Saint-Étienne, Auxerre, Nantes, Lille, Lens and Strasbourg

