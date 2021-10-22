Jose Mourinho has criticised his Roma squad after suffering a thrashing at the hands of Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

A team coached by Mourinho conceded six goals for the first time in the Portuguese's managerial career as the Italian side were hammered 6-1 in Norway.

While taking partial responsibility after rotating his side, the former Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea manager said after the game that his squad has "real limitations", explaining that the Norwegian champions are simply a better side.

"They have more quality than us," Mourinho said. "Their first team is a much better team than our second team.

"It's my mistake. I wanted to rest players after the game against Juventus and before the game against Napoli. I made these decisions, and in the end, they are better players than my players.

They are a better team than my team."

Roma currently sit fourth after eight Serie A games and are now second behind Bodø/Glimt in Europa Conference League Group C.

While possession was reasonably even on the artificial surface at Aspmyra Stadion, a clinical home side were able to power away with a four-goal second half having led 2-1 at half-time.

That was despite Mourinho making a raft of early changes to bolster a changed side, including the introduction of Henrikh Mkhitaryan at the interval and Tammy Abraham on the hour mark.

"I decided to play this line-up, so the responsibility is mine," Mourinho further expounded to Sky Sport Italia.

I never disguised the fact we were a squad with real limitations. We have 13 players who represent one team - the others are on a different level.

"We lost against a team that showed more quality on the night. It's that simple."

