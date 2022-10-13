David Moyes decried Anderlecht’s fan behaviour on Thursday night which saw them tear up seats at West Ham’s stadium.

The Belgian club lost 2-1 at the London Stadium as West Ham secured a Europa Conference League group victory.

However the win was spoiled in the eyes of some after Anderlecht fans broke seats before throwing them, along with flares.

West Ham fans reportedly threw some seats back in the direction of the visiting fans.

Speaking after the game, Anderlecht’s manager Felice Mazzu denied seeing any crowd trouble, saying: "Seriously, I saw nothing so I cannot speak about this."

The West Ham boss, however, was disappointed.

He stated: “Everyone's focus is taken away when there's crowd trouble. It's not something any club wants connected to them and I don't at West Ham.

“I didn't have any interest in it as it's one of those things you don't want to talk about. I don't want to draw any more attention to it."

Speaking to BT Sport about the match itself, Moyes was relatively content with the three points but saw room for improvement.

Moyes said: "I was pleased with the first half, I wasn't so pleased with the second half. I was disappointed we didn't add more goals to the two we got.

"I am really pleased. We have big games coming up all the time so we are trying to use the squad best we can.

"We've had quite a lot of good consistency over the last few years. We had a slow start but our form is picking up. There was some good things and some things we can improve on.

"We now know if we can get a point it will see us win the group."

Anderlecht later issued their own statement criticising the behaviour of their supporters.

"Club will take it up with the fans and UEFA.," said a spokesman. "We want to apologise to West Ham. We don’t tolerate this. We strongly condemn this behaviour."

