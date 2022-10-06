Anderlecht v West Ham United live! - All the latest from Lotto Park as Gianluca Scamacca gives Hammers the lead!

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Lotto Park / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/anderlecht/teamcenter.shtml
Anderlecht
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
    Updated 06/10/2022 at 18:40 GMT
    Thanks for joining us.
    Scamacca grabs late winner as West Ham stay perfect in Conference League
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: ANDERLECHT 0-1 WEST HAM
    An entertaining game comes to an end here at Lotto Park, as West Ham maintain their 100% record in this competition. Report to follow...
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FOUR ADDED MINUTES
    There will be four minutes of added time.
    86'
    Live comment icon
    Anderlecht
    87'
    Live comment icon
    86'
    Live comment icon
    83'
    Live comment icon
    83'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    WHAT A SAVE!
    Areola makes a stunning stop! Silva's powerful header from the centre of the area is stopped at point-blank range by Areola, who makes a brilliant save!
    82'
    TIPPED CLEAR
    Coufal whips in a dangerous cross into the penalty area from the right, but Van Crombrugge comes out to punch clear the danger.
    80'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    YELLOW CARD
    Coufal is shown a yellow card for protesting a decision made by the referee.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    GOALLL! WEST HAM HAVE THEIR LEAD!
    Scamacca strikes for West Ham and they finally have their goal! Rice picks out Coufal with a nice cross-field pass, and the Czech defender heads it back to the path of Paqueta, who clips a pass forward for Scamacca in the penalty area, and the Italian places a nice shot low into the far corner!
    75'
    Live comment icon
    74'
    OVER!
    The resulting free-kick is struck by Wesley Hoedt, but his effort goes just wide of the target.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    YELLOW CARD
    Ogbonna is booked for taking down Silva as he beared down on goal outside the area, but he was not in a clear goalscoring opportunity. Yellow card and a free-kick opportunity for Anderlecht from a dangerous area.
    71'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    CHANCE FOR WEST HAM!
    West Ham go close down the other end! The visitors break, and have three players in the attacking third of the pitch to match up with Anderlecht. Scamacca gets it from Bowen in the area, before flicking it into the path of Downes to his left, but the young midfielder's strike from range goes wide of the near post!
    70'
    Live comment icon
    CHANCE!
    Big chance for the home side! Duranville fizzes in a powerful curling shot that looks like it is on target, but Silva touches it to try and score himself, but he takes the path of the shot wide of the post!
    69'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    Rice also comes on for Lanzini.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    The second sees Antonio replaced by Scamacca.
    68'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    WEST HAM CHANGES
    The first of them sees Benrahma replaced by Paqueta.
    66'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    YELLOW CARD
    Lanzini is given the game's first booking after clipping Debast in the centre of the park.