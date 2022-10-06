Anderlecht v West Ham United live! - All the latest from Lotto Park as Gianluca Scamacca gives Hammers the lead!
UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Lotto Park / 06.10.2022
Thanks for joining us.
Scamacca grabs late winner as West Ham stay perfect in Conference League
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: ANDERLECHT 0-1 WEST HAM
An entertaining game comes to an end here at Lotto Park, as West Ham maintain their 100% record in this competition. Report to follow...
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
There will be four minutes of added time.
86'
Anderlecht
Off
Amadou Diawara
Anderlecht
On
Sebastiano Esposito
Anderlecht
87'
Anderlecht
N'Diaye replaces Delcroix for Anderlecht.
Off
Hannes Delcroix
Anderlecht
On
Moussa Ndiaye
Anderlecht
86'
West Ham United
Fornals comes on for Bowen.
Off
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
On
Pablo Fornals
West Ham United
83'
Anderlecht
Off
Yari Verschaeren
Anderlecht
On
Lior Refaelov
Anderlecht
83'
West Ham United
WHAT A SAVE!
Areola makes a stunning stop! Silva's powerful header from the centre of the area is stopped at point-blank range by Areola, who makes a brilliant save!
82'
TIPPED CLEAR
Coufal whips in a dangerous cross into the penalty area from the right, but Van Crombrugge comes out to punch clear the danger.
80'
West Ham United
YELLOW CARD
Coufal is shown a yellow card for protesting a decision made by the referee.
79'
West Ham United
Goal
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
GOALLL! WEST HAM HAVE THEIR LEAD!
Scamacca strikes for West Ham and they finally have their goal! Rice picks out Coufal with a nice cross-field pass, and the Czech defender heads it back to the path of Paqueta, who clips a pass forward for Scamacca in the penalty area, and the Italian places a nice shot low into the far corner!
75'
Anderlecht
Yellow card
Hannes Delcroix
Anderlecht
74'
OVER!
The resulting free-kick is struck by Wesley Hoedt, but his effort goes just wide of the target.
73'
West Ham United
YELLOW CARD
Ogbonna is booked for taking down Silva as he beared down on goal outside the area, but he was not in a clear goalscoring opportunity. Yellow card and a free-kick opportunity for Anderlecht from a dangerous area.
Yellow card
Angelo Ogbonna
West Ham United
71'
West Ham United
CHANCE FOR WEST HAM!
West Ham go close down the other end! The visitors break, and have three players in the attacking third of the pitch to match up with Anderlecht. Scamacca gets it from Bowen in the area, before flicking it into the path of Downes to his left, but the young midfielder's strike from range goes wide of the near post!
70'
CHANCE!
Big chance for the home side! Duranville fizzes in a powerful curling shot that looks like it is on target, but Silva touches it to try and score himself, but he takes the path of the shot wide of the post!
69'
West Ham United
Rice also comes on for Lanzini.
Off
Manuel Lanzini
West Ham United
On
Declan Rice
West Ham United
69'
West Ham United
The second sees Antonio replaced by Scamacca.
Off
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
On
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
68'
West Ham United
WEST HAM CHANGES
The first of them sees Benrahma replaced by Paqueta.
66'
West Ham United
YELLOW CARD
Lanzini is given the game's first booking after clipping Debast in the centre of the park.