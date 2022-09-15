Silkeborg vs West Ham LIVE: Visitors come from behind to take the lead
UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
JYSK Park / 15.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
22:01
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, that's all from our end - but catch-up on all the action with out full match report. Thanks for joining us!
West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME: SILKEBORG 2-3 WEST HAM
West Ham get over the line in the end, but that should have been so much more comfortable. They took their foot off the gas in the second half, and allowed Silkeborg back into the game when gifting the second goal. The three points are what matters, though
90+3'
FINAL WEST HAM SUB
Lanzini is withdrawn as Moyes makes a defensive substitute - Conor Coventry comes on
90+1'
ADDED TIME
Four minutes of injury time to be played
90'
BIG COUFAL TACKLE
Silkeborg tip-toe their way into the area and Coufal just gets a toe on the ball to stop Tengstedt from shooting
89'
CRESSWELL BOOKED
The full-back gets a yellow card for time wasting when taking a throw-in
Yellow card
Aaron Cresswell
West Ham United
88'
TWO MINUTES TO GO
West Ham are clinging on a little bit here
86'
WEST HAM SUB
Cornet is withdrawn, with Pablo Fornals coming on
Off
Maxwel Cornet
West Ham United
On
Pablo Fornals
West Ham United
83'
CORNET SHOT SAVED
The former Burnley man is flagged offside anyway, but it was a lovely volleyed finish that the 'keeper made a good save from
81'
AREOLA SAVES
Oh, what a save that is! The goalkeeper brilliantly denies Adamsen, who was eying an equaliser after wiggling past two defenders
78'
MOYES LOOKING FURIOUS
We've seen that face like thunder before, but the West Ham boss is not happy with what he's just seen
75'
Goal
Sören Tengstedt
Silkeborg IF
GOAL! SILKEBORG 2-3 WEST HAM
Hello! Terrible play from West Ham, who give the ball away cheaply through Bowen. Silkeborg counter attack and after Adamsen's shot is blocked, Soren Tengstedt fires home. Game on.
74'
BOWEN HEADS WIDE
The striker can't quite jump high enough to direct Coufal's cross goalwards, with the ball skimming off his head
73'
JORGENSEN FIRES OFF TARGET
A bit of space opens up for the substitute, so he tries his luck from distance, only to clatter way off target
71'
BENRAHMA SHOT BLOCKED
West Ham had a real chance to get a fourth there. They had three on three, and Benrahma, instead of passing, lashes a shot straight against one of the defenders
68'
MORE OF THE SAME
So after those six subs, there's been no disruption to the flow of this game. Both teams seem pretty content with their lot
63'
THREE CHANGES FOR WEST HAM TOO
This is a lot of housekeeping all in one go. Declan Rice, Paqueta and Scamacca are brought off, with Bowen, Thomas Soucek and Benrahma coming on
Off
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
On
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
62'
SILKEBORG SUBS - LOTS OF THEM
Three changes for the hosts - Helenius, Kusk and Klynge off, Tonni Adamsen, Sebastian Jorgensen and Mads Kaaland on
Off
Nicklas Helenius
Silkeborg IF
On
Tonni Adamsen
Silkeborg IF
60'
A LITTLE BIT FLAT
There really hasn't been much happen in this second half so far. Silkeborg are dominating possession, but it's just side to side stuff. There's no oomph going forward from either side
57'
FINALLY THEY LOSE IT
They try and break into the penalty area, but Dawson is there to dispossess