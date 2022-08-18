Europa Conference League play-off: West Ham v Viborg live updates - latest score as Scamacca nets first goal
UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
London Stadium / 18.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
45'
SAVE
Zamburek with a shot from distances forces Areola into his first meaningful save of the night. It was comfortable.
42'
CLOSE FOR VIBORG
Curse of the commentator as West Ham cough up possession cheaply, with Lonwijk pouncing on the loose ball. He's searching for the far corner with a curling effort, Areola is at full stretch, but the shot spins just wide.
40'
WEST HAM IN CONTROL
As half-time approaches, West Ham are passing the ball around with ease, making their visitors work hard to win it back.
The supporters are impressed by Scamacca's first touch as the Italy international controls a ball that was heading for touch.
37'
VIBORG STRUGGLING IN ATTACK
Viborg have played a lot of good, neat and tidy football in the middle of the park but their ball in the final third has let them down all too often.
34'
VIBORG SUB
Gaaei comes on for the injured Anyembe.
33'
INJURY
Another blow for Viborg as Anyembe has picked up a knock and can't continue.
-
THE MAN OF THE MOMENT
Image credit: Getty Images
31'
WEST HAM CORNER
Bowen's delivery causes panic in the Viborg defence but eventually manage to scramble the danger clear.
Having looked very comfortable, the Danish side are now looking quite vulnerable.
-
WATCH: WEST HAM TAKE THE LEAD
Fans of the Hammers will want to get used to this...
28'
CLOSE!
Scamacca drops deep, picking the ball up on the left flank. Still, he's not afraid to shoot from this range and he gets plenty of power behind his effort. Lund does well to parry it, but it's into the path of Cornet who mishits the rebound. His blushes are spared by the offside flag.
25'
GOALS CHANGE GAMES
Viborg look rattled now and have conceded possession cheaply twice since falling behind.
24'
Goal
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
GOAL! WEST HAM 1-0 VIBORG (GIANLUCA SCAMACCA)
A typical Scamacca goal gives West Ham the lead - somewhat against the run of play!
A ball is played out to the left flank, Cornet beats his marker not once but twice before arching a cross into the middle. Scamacca is on the end of it to head it home ruthlessly past the goalkeeper.
One new signing feeds another - a sign of things to come?
21'
SHOT FROM DISTANCE
The referee allows a hefty challenge in midfield to go unpunished as Grot picks up possession with time and space on his side. Rather selfishly, he opts for a shot at goal from distance and it's never really troubling Areola.
19'
COMPOSURE
Viborg play out from the back most impressively. At times tonight West Ham have been chasing shadows.
17'
NOT QUITE
Ashby spots the run of Scamacca and tries to thread a through-ball into his path - but it's read and duly intercepted.
16'
PASSIVE WEST HAM
Another long spell of possession for Viborg. The Danish side have given a very good account of themselves so far. It's too passive from West Ham.
-
MUCH CHANGED WEST HAM
A lot of new faces here.
12'
OGBONNA ALERT TO DANGER
Sorensen, Viborg's overlapping full-back, delivers a dangerous cross into the West Ham six-yard box. Ogbonna's position is excellent as usual as he clears the ball out of harm's way.
9'
RAUCOUS AWAY SUPPORT
Around 600 Viborg supporters have travelled - and, unsurprisingly, they're in great voice. Their side has started well and look very much at home here.
7'
NOT FAR AWAY!
Bowen latches onto a ball down the right and after checking inside, he tries to catch the goalkeeper out with a clever lobbed effort. It's not far away but drifts just wide.