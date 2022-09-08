West Ham got their Europa Conference League campaign off to a winning start as they came back from behind to beat FCSB 3-1 at the London Stadium on Thursday.

Andrei Cordea opened the scoring for the visitors in the 34th minute with a smart finish at the far post, after a largely West Ham-dominated first half.

Jarrod Bowen equalised from the spot with a little over 20 minutes to play before summer signing Emerson struck from close range to complete the turnaround.

West Ham had chances to extend their lead in a strong second-half showing, and Michail Antonio eventually scored a third to wrap up all three points.

The Hammers sit top of Group B on goal difference, joint with Anderlecht on points who beat Silkeborg 1-0.

