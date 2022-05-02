UEFA has extended its exclusion of Russia from its tournaments, including the women’s Euro 2022 tournament.

The governing body decided on February 28, 2022 to suspend all Russian teams from UEFA competitions, including club teams.

Ad

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year and has been hit with unprecedented cultural, financial and other sanctions and with no end in sight to the war, UEFA announced on Monday that they would extend their own censures.

Football 'That would have made me angry if I was younger' - Klopp AN HOUR AGO

UEFA released a full breakdown of the decision, listing:

UEFA Nations League 2022/23

"Russia will not participate in Group 2 of League B and will automatically be ranked fourth in this group. Consequently, they will be relegated at the end of the group phase and ranked in 16th and last place of League B.

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (final tournament)

"Russia will not participate in group C of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final tournament scheduled between 6 and 31 July in England and will be replaced by Portugal, the opponent Russia defeated in the play-offs.

European Qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

"Russia did not play their two matches scheduled in April in Group E (comprising Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta and Azerbaijan) due to their suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the subsequent matches in this competition and all their results until now are considered as null and void. Consequently, Group E will continue as a group of five teams."

2022/23 UEFA club competitions

"Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season. Consequently, the respective access lists of the men’s and women’s club competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations.

"Furthermore, Russia will be assigned a number of coefficient points equivalent to the lowest number they have earned in any of the last five seasons, i.e. 4.333 points for the men’s association club coefficient and 1.750 for the women’s association club coefficient for the purpose of points calculation for the 2022/23 season."

There were other details, with bans for futsal and youth tournaments for Russian participants. Additionally, any Russian bids for the 2028 and 2032 European Championships will not be permitted.

Premier League 'See what next year brings' - Havertz hopes to one day lift Ballon d'Or 3 HOURS AGO