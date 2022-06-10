Andreas Weimann scored his first international goal but Austria were denied a win by a late strike from substitute Kylian Mbappe as France grabbed a 1-1 draw in the Nations League.

France have had a tough time in the Nations League, with this their second draw from three games - with the other match being a loss.

Ad

The first 30 minutes of the match were tight, with Austria defending well to frustrate current world champions in France.

UEFA Nations League Kramaric earns Croatia battling draw with experimental France side 06/06/2022 AT 17:54

The best chance for the away side in that half-hour came after Patrick Pentz made a save from a free-kick.

Karim Benzema pounced on the rebound from close range, but Pentz was quick to react again, before Maximilian Wober cleared the ball away from danger.

Austria’s plan in attack was to wait for France to get the ball in midfield, before triggering an aggressive press and attempting a counter attack.

This plan eventually came off in the 37th minute, when Weimann got on the end of the home’s side well-worked goal.

It was Antoine Griezmann who lost the ball in midfield, and when Marko Arnautovic got the ball at the edge of the box, he waited a moment for Konrad Laimer’s sprinting overlap run before passing it on.

Laimer instantly found Weimann in the box with a low, fast pass, and the midfielder was able to place it into the bottom left corner, giving Austria the lead.

France were much better on the ball in the second half, and had several attempts to get an equaliser, but they were wasteful with the chances they created.

Thing improved when Mbappe and Nkunku were introduced, with the two combining several times to stretch Austria's tired defence.

France, who enjoyed 75% possession in the second half, eventually grabbed a leveller seven minutes from time, with Mbappe running onto a perfectly weighted pass from Nkunku, and blasting a shot into the roof of the net.

Ralf Rangnick's side will be disappointed with the point, but they remain in second in the group, two points behind Denmark, who they take on next.

France, who have yet to win a Nations League match, sit bottom with two points. They will host Croatia next week as they look for their first three points.

TALKING POINT: FRANCE COME FROM BEHIND… BUT DEFENCE NEEDS WORK

France were able to salvage a point, but questions must be asked about their work defensively. There seemed to be little understanding between the backline and the midfield, which allowed Austria to easily counter attack, especially in the first half. This certainly wasn’t France’s first-choice XI, but this has been a recurring problem in Deschamps’ side during this Nations League campaign.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU

He may have only played 24 minutes, but France’s whole dynamic changed when he came on alongside Mbappe. He assisted France’s equaliser, had two key passes, and created one big chance, proving that this French side is better with him in it. Deschamps is known for being quite stubborn in his team selection, but Nkunku is certainly making the case for him to start ahead of Griezmann at the World Cup.

PLAYER RATINGS

AUSTRIA: Pentz 8, Lainer 5, Trauner 7, Alaba 7, Wober 6, Laimer 6, Schlager 6, Seiwald 6, Sabitzer 7, Weimann 7, Arnautovic 7... Subs: Danso 6, Lazaro 6, Onisiwo 6, Gregoritsch 7.

FRANCE: Lloris 6, Pavard 7, Konate 6, Saliba 6, T. Hernandez 7, Kamara 7, Tchouameni 7, Griezmann 5, Diaby 6, Coman 8, Benzema 6... Subs: Mbappe 7, Guendouzi 7, Nkunku 8*.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

18’ - France nearly score! The free-kick is taken and Pentz makes the initial save. Benzema gets the rebound, but Pentz makes a second save before Wober clears the ball off the line.

37’ - GOAL! AUSTRIA 1-0 FRANCE! Weimann with the goal, and what a great team move that was! They are successful in their press after Griezmann loses the ball. Arnautovic, at the edge of the box, and he waits for help. Laimer comes in on the overlap and gets a clean pass right to Weimann, who taps it home.

83’ - GOAL! AUSTRIA 1-1 FRANCE! Mbappe gets an equaliser, and of course it's a counter attack! Konate finds Mbappe, who races off after a one-two with Nkunku and lashes the ball into the back of the net!

87’ - OFF THE BAR: Mbappe again!! Mbappe wiggles through several defenders and shoots, and the deflection off Pentz means the ball goes off the crossbar.

KEY STATS

Weimann scored his first international goal in his 17th appearance for Austria.

UEFA Nations League Benzema overshadowed by Cornelius as Denmark claim shock Nations League win 03/06/2022 AT 17:58