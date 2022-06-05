An last-minute header from Inigo Martinez saved Spain's unbeaten start in the UEFA Nations League and denied the Czech Republic their first ever victory over La Roja.

Spain had been unconvincing in their Nations League opener against Portugal in midweek and looked rusty again when Jan Kuchta exposed their offside trap after just four minutes, racing through to unselfishly play in Jakub Pesek who could not miss.

Following the goal, the Spanish dominated possession, topping out at 75%, but were unable to create much. But after a frustrating opening period, Gavi conjured an equaliser - his first international goal - just before half-time.

The second half was more open and both sides traded chances before Kuchta once again took centre stage.

He really should have put the home side back in front when he raced through alone onto a long punt on 55 minutes, but his delicate finish slipped just wide. But 11 minutes later, the Lokomotiv Moscow striker ran in behind again and this time chipped Unai Simon magnificently to restore the hosts' lead.

The introduction of Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio almost yielded instant results. Morata's first touch was to play in Asensio who saw his own first touch - a whipped right-footed strike - cannon back off the upright with the keeper stranded.

Asensio was to be Spain's saviour, finding Martinez with a hopeful cross in the last minute. Martinez's header only barely crossed the line and VAR was consulted but the goal stood and Spain had avoided defeat.

TALKING POINT - Are Spain in trouble?

After two unconvincing performances in this international period, Spain look like a team with real problems. Their defence was badly exposed tonight, and Eric Garcia looked well below the requisite quality. Raul de Tomas too was unimpressive despite his earnest effort.

Anything less than victory in their next match, away to Switzerland, will virtually end Spain's hopes of reaching the Nations League Finals. Defeat to the Swiss would actually send Spain to the bottom of Group 2 and raise the spectre of relegation.

Optimists will point to continued impressive performances of Gavi, and the rich talent Spain were able to call upon from the bench when they needed it. Certainly Alvaro Morata and Asensio changed the game as substitutes, but after disappointing against Portugal and underwhelming in Prague, Spain continue to look out of sorts.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Jan Kuchta

The Lokomotiv Moscow striker was excellent against Spain. His intelligent runs in behind Spain's high line were the source of all of the Czech Republic's best chances. Kuchta generously assisted the opening goal and brilliantly scored the second. He could, and perhaps should, have had another with the chance he single-handedly carved out between the two goals.

Not only was Kuchta effective, he was emblematic of his teams' approach. He chased every loose ball, refused to give up on lost causes and generally seemed more committed than his opposite number in every duel.

PLAYER RATINGS

Czech Rep: Vaclik 6, Mateju 6, Brabec 6, Zima 6, Soucek 5, Sadilek 5, Zeleny 6, Coufal 7, Lingr 6, Kuchta 9, Pesek 7. Subs: Hlozek 5, Cerny 7, Havel 6, Jankto 7, Jurecka 6.

Spain: Simon 4, Alonso 4, Martinez 6, Garcia 2, Carvajal 6, Rodri 7, Koke 7, Gavi 8, Olmo 7, Sarabia 7, De Tomas 5. Subs: Morata 7, Torres 7, Asensio 7, Llorente 6, Busquets 6,

KEY MOMENTS

4' GOAL! Czech Republic 1-0 Spain (Pesek): Jan Kuchta beats Spain's offside trap and races through on goal. Kuchta squares for Jakub Pesek who can't miss and opens the scoring.

33' CHANCE SPAIN: Eric Garcia leaps to meet Pablo Sarabia's free-kick and makes contact but can't get power behind his header.

42' BRAVE TACKLE JANKTO: Jakub Jankto is forced to lunge to deny Sarabia the chance to break in behind. He wins the ball but injures himself and has to be subbed off.

45' GOAL! Czech Republic 1-1 Spain (Gavi): Rodri slips a pass in to Gavi inside the Czech box. The youngster finds time to make space, before curving his shot low, around several defenders and beyond Vaclik for 1-1.

55' CHANCE CZECH REPUBLIC: Spain's defenders all look at each other as Kuchta races in behind once again. Kuchta tries to place his shot beyond Unai Simon but he misses the target. Big let off for Spain.

67' GOAL! Czech Republic 2-1 Spain (Kuchta): Kuchta races in behind once again and, spotting Simon advancing towards him, chips Spain's number one magnificently to restore the Czechs' lead.

89' GOAL! Czech Republic 2-2 Spain (Martinez): Inigo Martinez leaps to meet Marco Asensio's cross. His header hits the crossbar and bounces inches over the line. The referee awards the goal before consulting with VAR and upholding the decision.

KEY STATS

The Czechs only had three shots in 90 minutes against Spain but they were each cleverly created and well taken. None were low percentage gambles and that reflected Jaroslav Silhavy's game plan. His team defended well, stayed calm, and took the chances that came to them. They were a well-drilled machine that was more than the sum of its parts, and the opposite of Spain's 'do less with more' performance.

Spain had 79.2% of possession against the Czechs, but did precious little with it. The hosts were rarely threatened and the fact that the two goals came at the end of each half suggests that fatigue was more of a factor than creativity. Spain made significantly more backwards passes (375) than the Czechs made passes at all (214). While this is partly a stylistic complaint, Spain have faced this issue for a long time. Once again, against the Czechs, Spain lacked the bravery in possession that defined their great teams, and that almost cost them this match.

