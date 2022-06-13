Denmark breezed past a lacklustre Austria side with a 2-0 win in Copenhagen to stay top of Nations League Group A1.

The win moves Denmark five points ahead of third-placed Austria and two clear of second-placed Croatia, who beat France 1-0

Denmark have now won their last five games in a row against Austria, as they responded well to the 1-0 loss to Croatia on Friday with a relentless display.

Christian Eriksen started on the bench for Kasper Hjulmand's side, but came on in the second half in the same stadium where he suffered a cardiac arrest a year ago yesterday at Euro 2020.

Denmark’s first-half dominance took the game away from the Austrian, who never really presented any real danger throughout the contest.

The hosts took the lead after 20 minutes as defender Joachim Andersen found wing-back Joakim Maehle behind the defence, who pulled the ball back for Jonas Wind to place the ball into the back of the net.

Denmark then doubled their lead 10 minutes before half-time, as the impressive Andreas Olsen was played into the box by a through pass, where he just had to open up his body and score with his left foot into the far corner.

Denmark’s next fixture is in Croatia in September. Denmark have now done the double over Austria in this international break, as Ralf Rangnick still looks to make his mark on his side.

Last week goals from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Stryger gave Denmark a 2-1 win in Austria. However, with Real Madrid defender David Alaba an unused sub it was a relatively straightforward win for the Danes.

Austria missed out on the chance to leapfrog Denmark and take top spot in group, but an uninspiring performance from the Austrians meant they are now competing with Croatia for second place in the group.

TALKING POINT?

Denmark have gone five points clear of Austria in the group and are now the favourites to progress into the knockout stages of the Nations League. Christian Eriksen also made an emotional return to the Parken stadium in Copenhagen, where a year ago yesterday he suffered a cardiac arrest. Denmark were comfortable throughout the match and never really looked troubled by Ralf Rangnick's side.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

The man of the match for Denmark was the Wolfsburg forward Jonas Wind. His goal in the first half rewarded Denmark with their opening goal which was thoroughly deserved and set the Danes on their way for a straightforward night.

PLAYER RATINGS

Denmark: Schmeichel 7, Kristensen 7, Andersen 7, Christensen 6, Maehle 8, Hojbjerg 7, Jensen 8, Skov Olsen 8, Wind 9, Cornelius 7. Subs: Braithwaite 6, Billing 6, Stryger 6, Nelsson 6, Eriksen 7.

Austria: Lindner 6, Trimmel 5, Danso 7, Trauner 6, Lazaro 6, Sabitzer 6, Seiwald 6, Schlager 6, Wimmer 5, Kaladjzic 6, Weimann 6. Subs: Laimer 7, Lainer 6, Arnautovic 7, Gregoritsch 6, Onisiwo 5.

HIGHLIGHTS

21' GOAL! The Parken stadium erupts as Wind gives Denmark the lead.

37' GOAL! - Skov Olsen doubles Denmark's lead as they take a deserved lead into half time.

75' SUBSTITUTION Christian Eriksen makes his remarkable return to the Parken stadium one year ago yesterday since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

86' CHANCE FOR DENMARK! Christian Eriksen strikes the post from outside the box which has the keeper beaten, but the ball bounced back into play.

STATS

Denmark are now unbeaten and have won all of the last five meetings between themselves and Austria.

Austria still only have only one win from their last five games which Ralf Rangnick will look to change swiftly.

