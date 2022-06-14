England’s miserable run in the UEFA Nations League continued with a shocking and historic 4-0 defeat to Hungary at Molineux.

Gareth Southgate made nine changes to his line-up as he once again shuffled his pack and his team struggled for rhythm for long periods of a disjointed display that culminated in the biggest home loss since 1928.

The visitors were the better side for much of the opening 45 minutes and claimed a deserved interval lead when Rolland Sallai punished some sloppy defending with a clinical volley on 16 minutes.

England’s best opportunity came when Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz made a fine save to stop Willi Orban from heading a Bukayo Saka cross into his own net.

The hosts did move up a gear after the break but it was Hungary who doubled their advantage 20 minutes from time when Sallai took advantage of some sluggish play by Kalvin Phillips to stab beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

Harry Kane then hit the bar with a header but England were left stunned again when Zsolt Nagy rifled in a 20-yard strike on 80 minutes.

The third goal was greeted by boos from the Molineux crowd and England’s evening got worse soon after when John Stones was harshly sent off for a second bookable offence.

Substitute Daniel Gazdag raced clear to clip a delightful finish past Ramsdale a minute from time to compound the Three Lions’ misery as they lost a home match by four goals without scoring for the first time in their entire history.

The result means Southgate’s men remain rock bottom in Group A3 on two points from four games. Hungary are top on seven points with Germany a point behind in second following their home win over Italy, who drop to third.

England will now take a break until the end of September when they will complete their Nations League pool with matches away to Italy and at home to Germany.

Talking Point

A night to forget for England. ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ was the chant aimed at Southgate as the game ran away from the Three Lions late on. Boos rang around Molineux for the insipid manner of the defeat against a Hungary side who are far from rubbing shoulders with the heavyweights of world football.

The visitors were simply sharper and more determined to claim a result and Southgate and his players will just have to accept the criticism that will come their way in the days ahead, with some stats that don't make for good reading.

The bigger picture is that England need to start focusing on their best team and forget the continual experimentation. It hasn’t helped by having to play four games in 11 days at the end of a gruelling club season, but other sides seem to have coped better than this.

With the World Cup in Qatar looming closer on the horizon in November, it would be easy to ring the alarm bells but this coach and team have achieved great things in recent years and don’t deserve hysteria. This was just a very bad day at the office but the lack of goals does remain the biggest concern.

Man of the match

Roland Sallai (Hungary). The Freiburg forward enjoyed one of the finest nights of his career. He was a nuisance to the England defence throughout and capped a strong display with some clinical finishing.

Player Ratings

ENGLAND: Ramsdale 5, Walker 5, Guehi 5, Stones 5, James 6, Saka 6, Phillips 5, Bellingham 6, Gallagher 5, Bowen 6, Kane 6. Subs: Sterling 6, Mount 5, Foden 6, Maguire n/a.

HUNGARY: Dibusz 7, Szalai 7, Orban 7, Lang 7, Z.Nagy 8, Styles 7, Schafer 7, Fiola 7, Szoboszlai 7, Sallai 8, Szalai 7. Subs: A.Nagy 7, Gazdag 7, Adam 7, Nego 7.

Key moments

16’ – GOAL! – England 0-1 Hungary. The hosts fail to deal with a left-wing free kick and Roland Sallai volleys a fine effort beyond Ramsdale after being left unmarked.

28’ – HUNGARY CHANCE! England look shaky defending another left-wing free kick. This time it's fizzed towards goal and James heads off the line after Phillips had inadvertently flicked on at the near post.

36’ – ENGLAND CHANCES! Dibusz reacts smartly to spare Orban's blushes after the defender almost headed Saka's cross into his own net. England come again but Bellingham nods wide from a difficult angle.

70’ – GOAL! – England 0-2 Hungary. It's Sallai at the double. The forward stabs a low finish beyond Ramsdale after Hungary caught England, and Phillips in particular, napping.

77’ – ENGLAND CHANCE! Kane meets a left-wing cross but sees a flick header crash back off the crossbar.

80’ – GOAL! – England 0-3 Hungary. Zsolt Nagy rifles a low 20-yard drive past Ramsdale's right hand to leave the home crowd booing.

82’ – ENGLAND RED CARD! Stones receives a second yellow for an innocuous knock. It's harsh but the home team are down to 10 men.

89’ – GOAL! – England 0-4 Hungary. Substitute Daniel Gazdag races clear and clips a delightful finish past Ramsdale.

Key Stats

Hungary's Roland Sallai is the first visiting player to score against England at two different venues (Wembley and Molineux) since Sweden's Håkan Mild in 1995 (Elland Road) and 2001 (Old Trafford).

Sallai is the first Hungary player to score twice in an away game against England since both Ferenc Puskás (2) and Nándor Hidegkuti (3) did so in a 6-3 win at Wembley in 1953.

Hungary are the first team to score four goals in an away match against England since the Hungarians themselves won 6-3 at Wembley in November 1953.

England have lost a home match by 4+ goals for the first since March 1928, when they lost 5-1 to Scotland.

No side has received more red cards in the UEFA Nations League than England, with John Stones the fourth to see red for the Three Lions in the competition (also Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Reece James).

