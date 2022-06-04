England’s players were booed by Hungary fans ahead of their Nations League match in Budapest.

Gareth Southgate’s team were playing their first match of the summer and before kick-off, the England players took a knee as they have done since the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ad

Hungary are currently serving a spectator ban as a result of supporters misbehaving during Euro 2020 last year, but rules allow children to attend with some adult supervision.

UEFA Nations League Southgate 'surprised' 36,000 fans to attend England's Nations League game in Hungary 6 HOURS AGO

As a result, 30,000 fans were in the Puskas Arena on Saturday to watch the game. Children under the age of 14 are permitted to attend for free according to UEFA rules, with one adult allowed to attend for every 10 children.

While both anthems proceeded without trouble, there were jeers and boos when England players took a knee, which is not against UEFA’s rules.

England manager Gareth Southgate had said on Friday that he was surprised that Hungary would be permitted to allow so many fans into their stadium, however England will also do the same with fewer fans for their next home game as a result of their own punishment from UEFA.

UEFA Nations League An ‘embarrassment’ for England - Southgate on playing behind closed doors 25/05/2022 AT 08:31