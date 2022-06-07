England striker Harry Kane said that his goal to earn a draw with Germany showed that the team could "show the mentality" needed to succeed.

England earned their first point of their 2022 Nations League campaign as Kane levelled from the spot late on to cancel out Jonas Hofmann’s second-half strike.

Ad

The draw marks something of a turnaround in form after a disappointing defeat to Hungary at the weekend, and Kane was keen to focus on the positives.

UEFA Nations League Kane's 50th England goal rescues a point for Three Lions in Munich 5 HOURS AGO

Kane told Channel 4: "Really nice feeling [to score]. I had a couple of chances earlier, the first one was over the bar and Manuel Neuer made a good save for the second.

"We kept going and played our best football in the last half an hour. Good to get the goal and a shame not to nick it at the end."

HIs equaliser was his 50th international goal for England ahead of a World Cup where a favourable group draw could set him up to challenge for the golden boot in Qatar.

He said: "I love scoring goals, I have always loved it especially for my country. Whenever I can help the team I am glad to do that.

"It is really important to show the mentality, 1-0 behind we showed good character to get back into the game and get a result.

"We are playing against a very good Germany side. We still have important matches but the World Cup will be here before we know it."

Speaking to Sky Sports, full-back Kieran Trippier paid tribute to his one-time Spurs teammate, saying: "Harry Kane stepped up, as always. He is special. I used to play with him for club and country. Fifty goals is incredible. He's a top pro. Great leader."

He continued: "It doesn't bother me where I play on the pitch. I'll always be ready if I play or don't play, left-back or right-back. I'll always be ready to do my country proud.

"Tonight is a positive result. The substitutes made a huge impact. We'll review the game and look forward to the next one."

Premier League Liverpool trio join De Bruyne, Ronaldo and Kane on PFA men's shortlist 01/06/2022 AT 16:34