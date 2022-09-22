Kevin de Bruyne has admitted that repeated encounters between Belgium and Wales have begun to become "boring".

Roberto Martinez's side welcome Wales to Brussels on Thursday night for what will be the two nations' ninth meeting in the last 10 years.

The Nations League fixture is the fourth between the teams in the last 18 months alone.

Joking that he had nearly 50% of his 91 international caps against Rob Page's side, the 31-year-old expressed his frustration at what he feels is a repetitive fixture list.

"I think half of my international career has been against Wales," the midfielder said.

"I don't know why. It is a little bit boring.

"I think it is 12 times I have played them - it is always the same teams."

They conclude their group campaign against their neighbours in Amsterdam on Sunday evening.

De Bruyne is among a core group of leaders in a vastly-experienced Belgian squad that again looks likely to be among the contenders at the World Cup this winter.

Martinez could include as many as eight players with more than 90 caps in his eventual squad to travel to Qatar, and De Bruyne believes that the squad is already as together as it can be ahead of the tournament.

"I don't think it makes that much of a difference any more," De Bruyne explained when asked of the importance of the two fixtures in preparing for the World Cup.

"We have been playing with the same team for years and years.

"We will just try to finish the two games as best as possible and get ready for the World Cup."

