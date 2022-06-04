Germany extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 1-1 Nations League draw away to a new-look Italy side in Bologna on Saturday, with the two goals coming in the space of three second-half minutes.

There was no splitting the sides in a cagey first half, but a superb assist from 18-year-old Azzurri debutant Wilfried Gnonto, who came off the bench five minutes earlier, led to Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener on 70 minutes.

The lead lasted just three minutes, though, before Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich guided in the equaliser to maintain manager Hansi Flick’s unbeaten record in charge of the national team.

Germany dominated possession from the first whistle as Roberto Mancini’s new-look Italy side initially struggled to find their feet, but neither side could muster more than pop shots from range in the opening exchanges.

The first big chance fell the Azzurri’s way, when Gianluca Scamacca’s powerful daisy-cutter of a shot from the edge of the area clipped the outside of the post, but Germany then missed a big chance when Serge Gnabry could only fire over with time and space to shoot from 12 yards out.

The turning point came after FC Zurich striker Gnonto’s introduction, when he whipped in a superb cross from the right wing for Pellegrini to tap in.

But Germany issued an immediate response, as Italy failed to clear their lines in the box, and the ball bobbled out to Kimmich, who guided home a finish.

Next up, Italy host Hungary on Tuesday, while Germany are at home to England.

TALKING POINT - ITALY’S ‘NEW CYCLE’ OFF TO A GOOD START

Mancini said he wanted to start a new cycle for the national team following last week’s 3-0 defeat to Argentina in the ‘Finalissima’, which followed hot in the footsteps of their humiliating failure to reach the World Cup.

The manager meant it, too. Davide Frattesi was handed a debut from the start, while other youngsters like Alessandro Bastoni, Sandro Tonali and Gianluca Scamacca also lined up and looked the part against a confident, settled and in-form opponent.

The impact of Gnonto, the Zurich teenager who was a surprise call-up, was the best representation of how well the Azzurri youngsters stood up to the challenge, as he bagged a fine assist to go with an impressive all-round performance. It was a bright start for Italy’s new era, and much-needed after their post-Euros hangover.

MAN OF THE MATCH – JOSHUA KIMMICH (GERMANY)

Kimmich rescued his side’s unbeaten record by showing the composure his team-mates had lacked up until that point by finding the target in a crowded box, while the midfielder’s metronomic passing was key to their control of possession.

PLAYER RATINGS

Italy: Donnarumma 6; Florenzi 7, Acerbi 6, Bastoni 7, Biraghi 6; Frattesi 6, Cristante 6, Tonali 7; Politano 7, Scamacca 7, Pellegrini 7. Subs: Gnonto 8, Dimarco 6, Pobega 6, Ricci, Cancellieri N/A

Germany: Neuer 6; Kehrer 6, Sule 6, Rudiger 6, Henrichs 7; Kimmich 7, Goretzka 6; Gnabry 6, Muller 6, Sane 6, Werner 6. Subs: Musiala 6, Hofmann 6, Gundogan 6, Havertz 6, Raum 6

KEY MOMENTS

35’ POST! ITALY 0-0 GERMANY (GIANLUCA SCAMACCA) - Italy inches away from the lead! Scamacca takes aim from the edge of the box, but his shot clips the outside of the post on its way wide.

65’ SUBSTITUTION ITALY 0-0 GERMANY - It's a debut for Gnonto! The 18-year-old is on for the final 25 minutes in the place of Politano, who is limping after a challenge. What an opportunity to become an instant hero for the FC Zurich man.

70’ GOAL! ITALY 1-0 GERMANY (LORENZO PELLEGRINI) - What an impact from Gnonto! The 18-year-old gets an assist on his debut for the Azzurri, and a fantastic one at that. The winger picks it up out wide, finds space for a cross and whips a ball across the six yard box for Pellegrini to tap in.

73’ GOAL! ITALY 1-1 GERMANY (JOSHUA KIMMICH) - Italy make a bit of a mess of it in the box as they fail to clear their lines, and Kimmich eventually fires home after a shot deflects into his path in the area.

KEY STATS

Wilfried Gnonto (5/11/2003) is the first player born after 1/1/2003 to play a match for Italy.

Hansi Flick has not lost any of his first 10 matches in charge of Germany, becoming the third coach in the history of the German national team to stay undefeated in his first 10 matches after Sepp Herberger and Josef Derwall.

