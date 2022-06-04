Germany extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a 1-1 Nations League draw away to a new-look Italy side in Bologna on Saturday, with the two goals coming in the space of three second-half minutes.

There was no splitting the sides in a cagey first half, but a superb assist from 18-year-old Azzurri debutant Wilfried Gnonto led to Lorenzo Pellegrini’s opener after 70 minutes.

The lead lasted just three minutes, though, before Germany midfielder Kimmich guided in the equaliser to maintain manager Hansi Flick’s unbeaten record in charge of the national team.

More to follow...

