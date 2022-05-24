West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen and Leicester defender James Justin have received their first call-ups to the England squad ahead of next month's start of the Nations League, following impressive seasons, while AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has been recalled.

Bowen scored 12 Premier League goals and provided 10 assists to help his side finish seventh in the table, while also playing a key role in David Moyes' side reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Justin returned from an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury in January after almost a year out, and he has been given the nod ahead of Tottenham's widely-tipped Ryan Sessegnon to fill gaps at full-back.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been rested, but neither Manchester United's Luke Shaw or Chelsea's Ben Chilwell are involved, following recent fitness issues. Conversely the experienced pair of Newcastle's Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker of Manchester City - who have both returned from injury - are included.

Tomori returns as an option at centre back having won the Serie A title with AC Milan, with Harry Maguire included despite his below-par form at Manchester United, and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Arsenal's Ben White given another chance to impress.

Bowen's call-up means there is no place for either Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal or Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, who misses out following the return of Tammy Abraham. The Roma striker had to pull out of the squad in March because of a back problem.

Gareth Southgate's side face Hungary either side of a trip to Germany and a home game with Italy, a rematch of last summer's final of the European Championship.

"Constantly strong performances. We were certainly thinking about involving him in March before he got injured," said the England manager, when asked about his decision to call Bowen up.

"He's a goal threat and his direct journey is an interesting reminder that you don't have to be at an elite academy - experience is a great route to go.

"He works incredibly hard for the team, which we want all our players to do. He thoroughly deserves his call-up."

On Henderson's omission, Southgate was keen to stress that he had not been dropped, but decided to rest him based on Liverpool's run to the Champions League final. His team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold is involved, though - and he explained why.

"We've learned over the last three or four years, where we've had players in that (final) match, the emotional fall-out, win or lose, from that game is enormous," said Southgate.

"So you're not too sure what's going to come through the door and (it's) very difficult to get yourself up after that, so I spoke with the two lads about what they felt was best for them.

"They're in different positions because Jordan's age, the number of caps he's got, is totally different to Trent of course and we've got good players in all those (midfield) areas of the pitch. We've got cover.

"But we felt that with Hendo, we didn't need to see him this summer and with Trent, slightly different. We'd like him to be with us from the start of the camp.

"We gave him the option of reporting a bit later so he got a longer break after the final, but he felt more comfortable to keep going and finish a bit earlier."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City) Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

