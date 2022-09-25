Austria v Croatia Live: Croatia look to seal top spot in Group A1 at the expense of bottom team Austria, who face relegation
UEFA Nations League / League A
Ernst Happel Stadion / 25.09.2022
19.25
LAST TIME THEY MET
Croatia were stunned back in June when Austria beat them 3-0 in Osijek, Croatia. Marcel Sabitzer unleashed from distance during the win.
19.20
ARNAUTOVIC'S RECORD CAP
Former Stoke City and West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic tonight becomes Austria's most capped player.
Arnautovic passes Andreas Herzog by winning his 104th international cap.
19.15
PERISIC RECOVERS TO START
Tottenham veteran Ivan Perisic was subbed off with a knock during Croatia's win over Denmark on Thursday, but he has recovered to take his place in the starting lineup this evening.
19.10
AUSTRIA MISSING KEY MEN
Valentino Lazaro, Konrad Laimer, and Sasa Kaladzic are all injured and unavailable for the home side tonight. That won't help their hopes of escaping relegation.
19.05
CROATIA'S STRONG RECORD
Tonight's hosts have won just one of the six meetings between these two nations in international football.
The only Croatia defeat was the most recent meeting, the opener of this UEFA Nation's League campaign.
19.00
CROATIA FANS ARE LEGION
The visitors tonight will reportedly be well-supported. 20,000 away fans are expected in the 50,000 capacity Enrst Happel Stadium in Vienna for tonight's match.
18.55
THE LINEUPS ARE IN
Austria: Lindner, Danso, Schlager, Posch, Seiwald, Arnautovic, Alaba, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch, Trimmel, Baumgartner
Croatia: Livakovic, Barisic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Stanisic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Perisic, Budimir, Vlasic
18.50
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live coverage of Austria and Croatia's final UEFA Nations League group match. The hosts are looking to avoid relegation, while the visitors can seal top spot with victory.
Kick-off at 19.45 BST