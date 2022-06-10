UEFA Nations League / League A
Ernst Happel Stadion / 10.06.2022
Live
Live
Live Updates
Austria v France live updates - latest Nations League score as France look to get their first win in the competition.
41'
AUSTRIA KEPT PUSHING
They would wait until the ball would get into France’s midfield before starting the press, and it finally worked. France have been frustrated, and poor in the final third.
37'
Goal
Andreas Weimann
Austria
GOAL! AUSTRIA 1-0 FRANCE
Weimann with the goal, and what a great team play that was!
They are successful in their press after Griezmann loses the ball. Arnautovic at the edge of the box, and he waits for help. Laimer comes in on the overlap and gets a clean pass right to Weimann, who taps it home.
33'
BENZEMA WITH AN EFFORT
France regain possession, and France takes a low shot from distance, but it was an easy save.
30'
THIRTY MINS GONE
And it;s been a tight affair. The best chance was Benzema’s shot from close range.
27'
AUSTRIA FINDING GAPS
They are finding the space, they just can’t get the ball into the back of the net. They win a corner of the latest chance, but the corner is headed up before being collected by Lloris.
23'
HIGH PRESS
Austria pressing so high that they force Lloris into a clearence straight to the stands.
21'
FRANCE KEEPING POSSESSION
Just trying to find some space as they knock it around.
18'
RESULTING FK
France nearly score!
The free-kick is taken and Pentz makes the initial save. Benzema gets the rebound, but Pentz makes a second save before Wober clears the ball off the line.
17'
YELLOW CARD
Seiwald gets a booking for a tackle on Diaby.
Yellow card
Nicolas Seiwald
Austria
13'
AUSTRIA FANS WANT A PEN
Laimer gets in behind falls quite easily after Konate gets the ball off him. Not much contact despite it being in the box, and the ref waves on.
9'
YELLOW CARD
Coman knicks the ball, and is off but Lainer tackles him hard from behind.
Yellow card
Stefan Lainer
Austria
9'
AUSTRIA'S FIRST CORNER
Taken by Alaba, it’s an outswinger that is nodded down, but France can clear it.
7'
COMAN WITH A BURST OF PACE
He runs with the ball on the left flank and tries to get the ball into the box, but it’s blocked before it goes out for a goal-kick.
4'
AUSTRIA CHANCE
But the flag is up anyway.
Weimann gets the ball and initially looks like he’s through on goal! But he fluffs the chance anyway.
2'
AUSTRIA LOOKING TO BE AGGRESSIVE QUICK
Laimer with a slam into Hernandez's back.
1'
KICK-OFF
Here we go!
19:35
BIG GAME FOR LLORIS
The keeper is playing his 139th match for France tonight, meaning he's only three appearances away from equalling Lilian Thuram's record.
19:30
15 MINUTES TO GO
Just a quarter of an hour to go until kick-off at the Ernst Happel Stadion here in Vienna.
19:25
DENMARK V CROATIA
Austria and France will certainly remain focused on this match, but the result of another Nations League match tonight certainly matters to them.
Austria and France will certainly remain focused on this match, but the result of another Nations League match tonight certainly matters to them.
19:20
WHAT IS WRONG WITH FRANCE?
France have certainly been underwhelming in these last few matches, with a 2-1 defeat at home to Denmark in their opening game and a 1-1 draw away against Croatia.
They need to win tonight if they want any chance of winning League A alive, and continuing their pursuit of winning back-to-back Nations League.