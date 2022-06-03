UEFA Nations League / League A
Koning Boudewijnstadion / 03.06.2022
Belgium vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League live updates - latest score as Group D gets up and running
19:05
VAN GAAL HAS HIS SAY
"Belgium is second in the FIFA rankings and we are 10th," the Netherlands boss said in his pre-match press conference.
"We are therefore going to play against a better team with a very high level formation.
"We always play to win but it's a match that serves above all as preparation for the World Cup. Everything is done with a view to the World Cup."
Image credit: Getty Images
19:00
NO REST FOR VAN DIJK
No resting time for Virgil van Dijk though as Louis van Gaal names a strong Netherlands team. He is partnered in the heart of defence by Nathan Ake rather than Matthijs de Ligt, who is on the bench, while Jasper Cilleessen is given the gloves ahead of Mark Flekken.
Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong features in midfield. His Barcelona team mate Memphis Depay leads the front line.
18:52
LUKAKU STARTS
After picking up a knock in training, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez will be delighted that Romelu Lukaku starts in attack.
He is flanked by Hans Vanaken and skipper Eden Hazard. Kevin De Bryune is in midfield.
With Thibaut Courtois rested after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, Simon Mignolet starts in goal.
18:48
NETHERLANDS' TEAM
18:47
BELGIUM'S TEAM
18:45
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the UEFA Nations League clash between Belgium and Netherlands in Group D.
This is a tasty match between two sides that will fancy their chances in Qatar. It should make for an intriguing evening in Brussels.
With kick-off now just an hour away, let's grab the team news.