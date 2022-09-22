Belgium v Wales - De Bruyne with goal and assist as Belgium edge home
UEFA Nations League / League A
Koning Boudewijnstadion / 22.09.2022
FULL TIME
BELGIUM HOLD ON FOR WIN
A lot to like for both teams. The Belgian stars looked in fine form and Wales could easily have snared a point. Thanks for following the match with us.
90+4'
MARTINEZ SENT TO THE STANDS
He is taking this match very seriously. He was giving his marching orders for abusing the referee on the sidelines.
89'
JAMES SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE AREA
But Courtois is there to parry it away.
87'
MERTENS SHOOTS TOWARDS THE FAR POST
He cut in from the left on his right foot but could not curl his shot enough.
85'
GREAT CHANCE FOR JOHNSON
Roberts immediately nods back to Johnson who steers an effort wide of the target.
84'
ROBERTS ON FOR NORRINGTON-DAVIES
80'
PENALTY OVERTURNED
De Bruyne knew it wasn't a spot kick and the referee agreed after looking at the video screen.
78'
PENALTY!
De Bruyne went down in the box under a challenge from Morrell.
74'
TIELEMANS COMES OFF
He is replaced by Vanaken
69'
JAMES FINDS BALE WITH A CROSS FROM THE RIGHT FLANK
But the LA Galaxy forward doesn't get a clear connection on its header and it deflects over.
67'
ALDERWEIRELD VOLLEY FROM A CORNER
But the former Spurs man cannot hit the target.
66'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR BELGIUM
Openda, Mertens and Trossard come on for Batshuayi, Carrasco and Hazard.
64
BALE ENTERS PROCEEDINGS
Bale replaces Moore, with Morrell also coming on for Smith.
60'
TIELEMANS EFFORT DEFLECTED OVER
A nice set piece move sees De Bruyne pass to hazard who tees up Tielemans for a shot at goal but Williams deflected the effort over the bar.
55'
DE BRUYNE GETS TO BY-LINE
But his cross to the back post is cleared by the Welsh defence.
50'
Goal
Kieffer Moore
Wales
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR WALES!
Lovely cross from Johnson and Moore hangs in the air beating Debast to the ball and powers a header low into the Belgium goal to Courtois' right.
49'
MEPHAM GOES INTO THE BOOK
He has a kick at Hazard when the Real Madrid forward was shielding the ball on the halfway line.
46'
BELGIUM GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
45+1'
WILLIAMS HAS TIME TO SHOOT
A corner comes to him at the back post but his effort deflects off Norrington-Davies and flies over the bar in the last action of the half.
43'
DE BRUYNE SO CLOSE
The Welsh defence is in disarray and he latches onto Tielemans' through-ball and then drives an effort towards the far corner but Hennessey throws his foot out and just toes the ball wide of the goal.