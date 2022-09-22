Croatia v Denmark LIVE - Luka Modric and Christian Eriksen start as both sides battle for top spot
UEFA Nations League / League A
Maksimir / 22.09.2022
22:14
MATCH REPORT - SOSA AND MAJER CANCEL OUT FANTASTIC ERIKSEN GOAL AS CROATIA COME OUT ON TOP IN THRILLING TIE
Sosa, Majer goals propel Croatia to top of group
End of 2nd Half
90'+4
FULL TIME
What a second half! Croatia come out on top after an excellent second 45 minutes. They win 2-1.
90'+2
ERIKSEN COMES SO CLOSE!
That would have been some way to finish this game! Eriksen's effort from a tight angle flashes across the face of goal.
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
Denmark have four minutes to find an equaliser!
89'
LATE CHANGE FOR DENMARK
Andreas Skov Olsen comes on for Dolberg.
Off
Andreas Skov Olsen
Denmark
On
Kasper Dolberg
Denmark
84'
CAN CROATIA HOLD ON TO THEIR LEAD?
A win here will see them leapfrog Denmark and go top of Group A1.
79'
Goal
Lovro Majer
Croatia
GOAL! CROATIA 2-1 DENMARK (MAJER)
Majer levels only seconds after coming on! Another superb finish from outside the box puts Croatia ahead!
77'
ERIKSEN LEVELS THE SCORE WITH A SENSATIONAL STRIKE
The Man Utd man picks up the ball in acres of space, roughly 30-yards from goal, and plants an effort into the top corner. Outstanding!
77'
Goal
Christian Eriksen
Denmark
GOAL! CROATIA 1-1 DENMARK (ERIKSEN)
Eriksen levels for Denmark with an absolute beauty!
72'
DENMARK ALSO MAKE A SUB
Off
Simon Kjær
Denmark
On
Mathias Jensen
Denmark
71'
A FEW CHANGES FOR CROATIA
They replace their front three with Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic and Nikola Vlasic.
Off
Andrej Kramaric
Croatia
On
Bruno Petkovic
Croatia
69'
KOVACIC MISSES A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!
The Chelsea man did the hard work to drive into the box with the ball glued to his feet, but as the goal opened up for him, he shanked his effort wide.
64'
WHAT A GOAL THAT WOULD HAVE BEEN FOR MODRIC!
He twizzles on the edge of the box to lose his marker and get a shot off, but it's saved well by Schmeichel.
60'
TRIPLE CHANGE FOR DENMARK
Braithwaite, Wass and Delaney off. Mikel Damsgaard, Rasmus Kristensen, Rasmus Hojlund on.
Off
Daniel Wass
Denmark
On
Rasmus Kristensen
Denmark
59'
PERISIC PULLS THE FREE KICK WIDE
Modric tees it up for him but his shot, which is under the wall, is just wide of the near post.
57'
KJAER IS BOOKED
For that foul on Modric.
Yellow card
Simon Kjær
Denmark
57'
DANGEROUS FREE KICK FOR CROATIA
The movement from Modric is spellbinding as he shifts his body too quickly for Kjaer who brings the Real Madrid man down on the edge of the box.
53'
WIND IN THE CROATIAN SAILS
The hosts have their tails up after that opener and they try to fly forward again but a deep cross is cleared.
50'
'A FINISH THAT OOZES QUALITY' - CROATIA LEAD!
It's brilliant from the left-back. Sosa lurks on the edge of the 18-yard box as the ball pings about in front of Schmeichel's goal before it trickles perfectly into the path of the 24-year-old who guides the ball into the bottom left corner.
49'
Goal
Borna Sosa
Croatia
GOAL! CROATIA 1-0 DENMARK (SOSA)
Sosa breaks the deadlock with his first international goal!