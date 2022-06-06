UEFA Nations League / League A
Stadion Poljud / 06.06.2022
CROATIA V FRANCE: LIVE UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE UPDATES - FRANCE AHEAD VIA ADRIEN RABIOT AS LUKA MODRIC EARNS HIS 150TH CAP
88'
BIG CHANCE
A frantic end in Croatia.
It's a long ball and Griezmann finds himself in a race to the ball with keeper Livakovic who comes flying out his goal. His clearance hits the striker but the ball rolls so far wide Griezmann can't turn it in with Erlic back on the line.
86'
VLASIC COMES CLOSE
Maignan is suddenly a busy man to deny a powerful strike from Vlasic.
The Milan keeper gets down well to block the shot.
83'
Penalty
Andrej Kramaric
Croatia
GOAL! CROATIA 1-1 FRANCE
Kramaric with a stuttering run up sends the keeper the wrong way. 1-1.
83'
PENALTY GIVEN
VAR says there is no offside. The penalty is awarded. Can Croatia go level?
81'
PENALTY OR IS IT?
The referee has pointed to the spot for Croatia but will it be a penalty or is there an offisde in the build-up.
Kramaric is tripped in the box by Clauss after Maignan made a save.
VAR is having a look...
79'
MODRIC OFF
It's a double Croatia change. The legendary Luka Modric is off as is Mateo Kovacic. On comes Sucic and West Ham's Vlasic.
For France, Diaby goes off and Clauss comes on.
76'
GRIEZMANN CHANCE
Vida is robbed of the ball on the edge of his box by Nkunku.
And the Frenchman then slides in Griezmann, who is on his weaker right foot and strikes for goal but Livakovic makes a smart save to keep his nation in the contest.
74'
CROATIA TRYING HARD
They are not giving up yet but Croatia are lacking a bit of quality when the ball is not at the feet of any of their talented central midfielders as another counter attack breaks down.
71'
GREAT SAVE
Modric is pulling the strings as he earns his 150th Croatia cap. He chops it onto his left foot from outside the box and shoots forcing a good stop from Maignan.
69'
BUDIMIR OFF
He has worked very hard up top but he is now replaced by Kramaric.
Off
Ante Budimir
Croatia
On
Andrej Kramaric
Croatia
66'
CONFIDENCE
The French team are knocking the ball around with confidence and Croatia aren't on the ball as much as they need to be now they find themselves a goal behind.
France are being patient with their passing and they are ahead, so feel they can be.
63'
SUBS, SUBS AND MORE SUBS
Ben Yedder and Tchouameni off and on come Griezmann and Kamara (a debut for the Villa new boy)
Majer and Brekalo are off for Croatia and it's Pasalic and Orsic on.
60'
SAME AGAIN
Brekalo whips in a cross from the left aimed at Budimir and again Kimpembe heads clear.
The Osasuna striker is working hard for his country up top occupying both centre-backs.
58'
GOOD HEADER CLEAR
Better from Croatia as they work the ball down the left and put in a good cross but PSG's Kimpembe is there to head away.
55'
THIRD MAN RUN
Every France opportunity has come from a third man run from deep. It's been Nkunku, then Diaby then eventually it's Rabiot who is found with a good slotted pass into his path and it's a smart finish.
52'
Goal
Adrien Rabiot
France
GOAL! CROATIA 0-1 FRANCE
The deadlock is broken and it's Rabiot with a good finish.
Ben Yedder gets on the ball and the Juventus midfielder runs beyond him and he is found with a great through ball. Rabiot dribbles towards goal and he opens his body up and curls one in.
50'
ENTERTAINING BATTLE
Saliba and Budimir is a key battle in this game. The Croatian striker is working hard running in behind and holding the ball up.
48'
PLENTY OF PASSING
France are dominating possession. Nkunku looks the bright spark for France. He's already made some clever touches in this half.
2nd Half
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
The players are back out, hopefully we get some goals in this 45 minutes.
End of 1st Half
HT'
HALF TIME: CROATIA 0-0 FRANCE
It's not been a great first half. Both teams have had a couple of chances but no goals yet.
Image credit: Getty Images