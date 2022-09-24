Czech Republic v Portugal LIVE: Visitors look to overhaul Spain at top of Nations League group
UEFA Nations League / League A
Fortuna Arena / 24.09.2022
21:45
Portugal sweep aside Czechs to move top of Group A2 thanks to Dalot double
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - CZECH REPUBLIC 0-4 PORTUGAL
With Spain duly losing 2-1 to Switzerland, Portugal have gone top of the group. They are on 10 points with Spain on eight, setting up a climactic clash in Braga on Tuesday.
90+1'
CZECHS COME CLOSE TO CONSOLATION
Coufal gets down the right flank and sends a cross into the box. Dias can only clear as far as Schick but, with the ball bobbling, he clips a shot straight into Costa's waiting arms.
90'
GOALKEEPING ERROR
Vaclik drops the ball at Ronaldo's feet, but the Czechs manage to scramble it clear before he can score.
89'
ALMOST FIVE!
Neves has a bash from just outside the area, but it whistles wide of the post.
84'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR PORTUGAL
Santos brings on Joao Mario for Pereira, just because he can.
Off
Danilo Pereira
Portugal
On
João Mário
Portugal
83'
Goal
Diogo Jota
Portugal
GOAL!
It's been an impressive performance from the visitors, all told. Jota adds some extra sheen to the scoreline at a corner, latching onto Ronaldo's knockdown to bundle home from close range.
80'
ANOTHER MISS FROM SCHICK
The Bayer Leverkusen forward works an opening on the edge of the area, but fires high and wide.
76'
CZECHS MAKE FINAL CHANGE
... with Tomas Soucek hooked for Jan Kuchta.
Off
Tomáš Soucek
Czech Republic
On
Jan Kuchta
Czech Republic
75'
TWO MORE SUBS FOR PORTUGAL
We're into pointless substitution territory now. Fernandes and William Carvalho come off for Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha.
Off
Bruno Fernandes
Portugal
On
Matheus Nunes
Portugal
70'
TEMPO SLOWS CONSIDERABLY
Portugal move the ball about casually as they look to see out the win.
66'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR PORTUGAL
Silva and Leao swap out for Diogo Jota and Ricardo Horta.
Off
Bernardo Silva
Portugal
On
Ricardo Horta
Portugal
64'
GOOD CHANCE!
Schick gets between Pereira and Rui and ends up with a free header, but can't get it on target.
61'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR HOSTS
Barak, Adam Hlozek and Jaroslav Zeleny come off for Petr Sevcik, Vaclav Cerny and Adam Vlkanova respectively.
Off
Jaroslav Zelený
Czech Republic
On
Adam Vlkanova
Czech Republic
56'
PENALTY APPEAL
Kral has a shot blocked and howls for handball, but there's nothing doing.
52'
Goal
Diogo Dalot
Portugal
GOAL!
Dalot has his second of the night, swashbuckling forwards, taking a touch on the edge of the area and lashing a shot into the far corner past the despairing dive of Vaclik. It's all over now, surely.
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
We're back underway in Prague.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF TIME - CZECH REPUBLIC 0-2 PORTUGAL
Had Schick converted from the spot, the Czechs might be able to see a way back into this game. As it is they will need a momentous second-half performance to salvage a draw, let alone win.
45+5'
PENALTY MISSED!
Schick has had a nightmare. His effort rises steeply, clipping the crossbar on its way over.
45+4'
PENALTY!
Referee Srdjan Jovanovic points to the spot. Schick will take it.