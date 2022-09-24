Czech Republic v Portugal LIVE: Visitors look to overhaul Spain at top of Nations League group

UEFA Nations League / League A
Fortuna Arena / 24.09.2022
Czech Republic
Completed
0
4
Portugal
    Will Magee
    Will Magee
    Updated 24/09/2022 at 20:50 GMT
    21:45
    MATCH REPORT
    Want a full rundown of the game? We've got you covered.
    Portugal sweep aside Czechs to move top of Group A2 thanks to Dalot double
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - CZECH REPUBLIC 0-4 PORTUGAL
    With Spain duly losing 2-1 to Switzerland, Portugal have gone top of the group. They are on 10 points with Spain on eight, setting up a climactic clash in Braga on Tuesday.
    90+1'
    CZECHS COME CLOSE TO CONSOLATION
    Coufal gets down the right flank and sends a cross into the box. Dias can only clear as far as Schick but, with the ball bobbling, he clips a shot straight into Costa's waiting arms.
    90'
    GOALKEEPING ERROR
    Vaclik drops the ball at Ronaldo's feet, but the Czechs manage to scramble it clear before he can score.
    89'
    ALMOST FIVE!
    Neves has a bash from just outside the area, but it whistles wide of the post.
    84'
    ANOTHER CHANGE FOR PORTUGAL
    Santos brings on Joao Mario for Pereira, just because he can.
    Danilo Pereira
    Portugal
    João Mário
    83'
    Diogo Jota
    Goal
    Diogo Jota
    Portugal
    Portugal
    GOAL!
    It's been an impressive performance from the visitors, all told. Jota adds some extra sheen to the scoreline at a corner, latching onto Ronaldo's knockdown to bundle home from close range.
    80'
    ANOTHER MISS FROM SCHICK
    The Bayer Leverkusen forward works an opening on the edge of the area, but fires high and wide.
    76'
    CZECHS MAKE FINAL CHANGE
    ... with Tomas Soucek hooked for Jan Kuchta.
    Tomáš Soucek
    Jan Kuchta
    75'
    TWO MORE SUBS FOR PORTUGAL
    We're into pointless substitution territory now. Fernandes and William Carvalho come off for Matheus Nunes and Joao Palhinha.
    Bruno Fernandes
    Matheus Nunes
    70'
    TEMPO SLOWS CONSIDERABLY
    Portugal move the ball about casually as they look to see out the win.
    66'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR PORTUGAL
    Silva and Leao swap out for Diogo Jota and Ricardo Horta.
    Bernardo Silva
    Ricardo Horta
    64'
    GOOD CHANCE!
    Schick gets between Pereira and Rui and ends up with a free header, but can't get it on target.
    61'
    TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR HOSTS
    Barak, Adam Hlozek and Jaroslav Zeleny come off for Petr Sevcik, Vaclav Cerny and Adam Vlkanova respectively.
    Jaroslav Zelený
    Adam Vlkanova
    56'
    PENALTY APPEAL
    Kral has a shot blocked and howls for handball, but there's nothing doing.
    52'
    Diogo Dalot
    Goal
    Diogo Dalot
    Portugal
    Portugal
    GOAL!
    Dalot has his second of the night, swashbuckling forwards, taking a touch on the edge of the area and lashing a shot into the far corner past the despairing dive of Vaclik. It's all over now, surely.
    2nd Half
    46'
    SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
    We're back underway in Prague.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HALF TIME - CZECH REPUBLIC 0-2 PORTUGAL
    Had Schick converted from the spot, the Czechs might be able to see a way back into this game. As it is they will need a momentous second-half performance to salvage a draw, let alone win.
    45+5'
    PENALTY MISSED!
    Schick has had a nightmare. His effort rises steeply, clipping the crossbar on its way over.
    45+4'
    PENALTY!
    Referee Srdjan Jovanovic points to the spot. Schick will take it.