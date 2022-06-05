UEFA Nations League / League A
Sinobo Stadium / 05.06.2022
Czech Republic v Spain LIVE: Top spot in the UEFA Nations League Group A2 as Gavi's first goal for Spain gets La Roja level before the Czech Republic take the lead through a magnificent Jan Kuchta goal.
A NEAR RUN THING
Spain escape with their UEFA Nations League campaign relatively unscathed while the Czechs are denied a first ever win over La Roja.
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME
The referee blows his whistle and the points are shared.
89'
GOAL SPAIN!
Inigo Martinez's header from a Marco Asensio cross cannons off the crossbar and bounces inches behind the line.
The Spanish players celebrate but VAR is consulted before the goal is belatedly confirmed.
88'
CZECHS DEFENDING DESPERATELY
Time and again here, the Spanish are inches away from a breakthrough but the commitment of the Czech defenders is keeping them out, for now.
86'
MORATA TAKES A CHANCE
Spain's number seven receives the ball with his back to goal and turns under pressure but his powerful shot comfortably clears the bar.
85'
VACLIK SLOWING THINGS DOWN
The Czech keeper is taking every chance to take the sting out of the Spanish attack.
72'
KOKE SUBBED OFF
Spain looking for a little more steel in midfield?
Off
Koke
Spain
On
Marcos Llorente
Spain
79'
KUCHTA GETS STANDING OVATION
The goalscorer (and creator of the opener) is withdrawn to a standing ovation from the home fans.
70'
TORRES OFF THE POST
Ferran Torres drifts into the box and gets on the end of Koke's cross but his glancing header kisses the outside of the upright and goes out for a goal kick.
66'
Goal
Jan Kuchta
Czech Republic
MAGNIFICENT GOAL CZECH REPUBLIC!
Jan Kuchta puts the Czechs back in front with an absolutely sensational finish.
He ghosts in between Spain's defenders and chips the ball perfectly over Unai Simon and into the Spanish goal.
62'
ASENSIO OFF THE WOODWORK!
The two substitutes almost combine for an instant goal. Morata plays in Asensio who whips his right-footed strike off the post with the keeper stranded.
61'
MARCO ASENSIO SUBBED ON
Alvaro Morata also enters the fray.
59'
ADAM HLOZEK SUBBED ON
The now ex-Sparta forward is introduced with the Czechs causing Spain plenty of trouble.
Off
Jakub Pešek
Czech Republic
On
Adam Hložek
Czech Republic
58'
RODRI CAUTIONED
The Man City midfielder is shown a yellow card for cynically stopping an opposition counter attack. That's not like him...
Yellow card
Rodri
Spain
57'
DOUBLE SAVE VACLIK!
A pair of reaction saves from point-blank range somehow keep this match level.
55'
KUCHTA INCHES AWAY
Kuchta races through on goal after Spain's defenders are caught napping. With only Simon to beat, Kuchta looks to place his shot just inside the far post but misses the mark by a matter of inches.
A huge chance goes begging for the hosts.
53'
TERRIBLE TOUCH DE TOMAS
Spain's striker looks to control Unai Simon's long ball but his miscontrol sees it run out of play.
52'
OLMO GOES CLOSE
The Leipzig forward makes a clever run and only a brave block denies him putting Spain ahead.
48'
HUGE LET-OFF FOR SPAIN
The Czechs punt a clearance long and race up in pursuit. Carvajal is surrounded in the box and slips, leaving the ball free.
The Spain players look for a free-kick but the Czechs play on and Kuchta gets a shot away but can't convert.
2nd Half
46'
BACK UNDERWAY
Spain go right on the attack from the opening whistle of the second half.