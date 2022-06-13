Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
DENMARK VS AUSTRIA: RALF RANGNICK'S SIDE LOOK TO GO TOP OF NATIONS LEAGUE GROUP IN COPENHAGEN
- All
- Highlights
29'
Good build up play from Austria, as Weimann passes to Kaladjzic who threads in Trimmel on the right hand side, who crosses dangerously but only leads to a corner as it was blocked by a Danish defender.
26'
A period of Austrian possession here as they look to get a foothold in the game, after a manic start. They need to calm down slightly, as Ralf Rangnick appears to be shouting instructions to his players on the pitch. Still no real chance or breakthrough for Austria as of yet.
DENMARK 1 - 0 AUSTRIA
20'
GOAL FOR DENMARK!
Jonas Wind has an easy tap in as a long ball from Andersen finds Maehle over the top of the Austrian defence. The wing-back pulls the ball back for Wind who pretty much has an open goal to strike home. Very much deserved goal.
18'
CHANCE FOR DENMARK!
Brilliant play again from Skov Olsen who flicks the ball over the defender's head and lets Cornelius take over and drive down the right wing. The cross from Cornelius finds Maehle at the back post but his header is wide of the post. Denmark pushing here.
15'
CHANCE FOR DENMARK
Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg flicks the ball onto Cornelius with a slight header. But the target man drags his shot wide of the right hand post and is untested.
13'
CHANCE FOR DENMARK
The Brentford midfielder Jensen has the ball from around 25 yards out and tests the Austria keeper as the ball bounces just before him. But in the end it is easy for the keeper to catch.
10'
Skov Olsen is causing many problems for Austria in the early stages here as he forces Lazaro back into the penalty area, but his final pass isn't quite what he intended
4'
CHANCE FOR DENMARK!
New Leeds signing Rasmus Kristensen drives down the right hand side, where the full-back crosses for Cornelius who heads just over the bar after he leaps higher than the defender.
2'
Just 2 minutes in and there are 2 dangerous attacks at either end of the pitch. Marcel Sabitzer almost plays a cute pass into the path of Wimmer who would have been 1v1 with Schmeichel, but the keeper got there first. Then, Skov Olsen was played in down the right and played a testing cross into the box. A very open start here!
19:45
DENMARK VS AUSTRIA: KICK OFF!
After the national anthems, Austria get us underway here at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen. Where they kick from right to left.
19:15
Denmark host Austria for the second time in this International break, where Austria will be looking to get revenge for the 2-1 loss they suffered to the Dane's last week. The match will take place in Copenhagen this evening, where one year ago yesterday, Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch. Since then he has gone on to secure Brentford's survival in the Premier League and is on the bench tonight for their crucial clash in the Nations League, where he will have to make an impact off the bench.
For the home side Denmark, midfielder Christian Eriksen is on the bench while full-back Boilesen comes into the side after missing out against Croatia. The in-form Tottenham midfielder, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg keeps his place in the team as a regular mainstay in this Denmark side.
For Rangnick's Austria side, captain and Real Madrid defender David Alaba is only on the bench as Andreas Weimann keeps his place in the team after his goal against France in a 1-1 draw on Friday.
19:03
ERIKSEN ON THE BENCH FOR DENMARK
Confirmed teams - Denmark: Schmeichel, Maehle, Andersen, Christensen, Boilesen, Jensen, Hojbjerg, Kristensen, Skov Olsen, Wind, Cornelius... Subs: Vestergaard, Nelsson, Hjulmand, Braithwaite, Eriksen, Skov, Damsgaard, Billing, Iversen, Stryger, Larsen, Wass, Vindahl./// Austria: Lindner, Trauner, Danso, Seiwald, Sabitzer, Weimann, Kalajdzic, Wimmer, Trimmel, Lazaro, Schlager... Subs: Fraisl, Pentz, Friedl, Alaba, Wolf, Laimer, Lainer, Baumgartner, Gregoritsch, Arnautovic, Onisiwo, Ljubicic.
18:50
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live updates of Denmark's UEFA Nations League group game against Austria in Copenhagen. New Austria boss and former Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick can take his team top of the group with a win over their opponents tonight.