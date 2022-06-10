DENMARK V CROATIA - DANES LOOKING FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

Advertisement
35'
STALWART DEFENDING FROM CROATIA
As little as they have shown going forward, their defence has looked very solid thus far.
30'
ERIKSEN ALMOST SQUEEZES A BALL THROUGH TO OLSEN
But Sutalo reads the pass and gets across superbly to intercept.
26'
ERIKSEN SHOOTS FROM EDGE OF THE BOX
Livakovic is relieved to see the shot blocked and fall gently into his arms.
21'
OLSEN'S FREE KICK EVENTUALLY FALLS TO ANDERSEN
Brozovic slides in to deflect behind.
17'
OLSEN PUTS IN A DANGEROUS CROSS
But Erlic is there to clear for Croatia
13'
ORSIC TURNS INSIDE WASS
But his strike at goal flies high over the bar.
11'
MAEHLE WITH A GREAT CHANCE
Hojberg finds Maehle behind Vrsaljko but with time to line up his shot he could only find the side-netting.
8'
CORNELIUS PICKS UP A YELLOW CARD
He is an old-school number nine, picking up a yellow card here for elbowing the goalkeeper. On the replay it appears Livakovic went down a bit easily though.
7'
BALL DROPS FOR CORNELIUS ON EDGE OF THE AREA
He strikes on the half-volley truly but a yard or so over the bar. All Denmark at present.
2'
DECENT CROSS FROM THE RIGHT FROM OLSEN
Vrsajko is there in the six-yard box to clear with a header.
1'
CROATIA GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
19:43
THE INTRODUCTIONS ARE OVER
We're about ready to get underway
19:33
CORNELIUS STARTS AFTER FRENCH HEROICS
He came off the bench to score twice in Paris so it is no surprise Cornelius starts tonight. Anderson and Wass also come into the side.
19:23
DENMARK BIG FAVOURITES
Unsurprisingly, the Danes are heavily favoured by the bookmakers, priced at around 4/6 with Croatia as big as 7/2.
19:13
CONTRASTING FORTUNES IN NATIONS LEAGUE
Whereas Denmark recorded their second successive victory with their impressive 2-1 win in France, Croatia lost 3-0 at home to Austria.
19:03
NO MODRIC FOR CROATIA
18:55
THREE CHANGES FROM XI DANES WHICH BEAT FRANCE