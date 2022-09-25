Denmark v France LIVE: Hosts aim to top group as Kylian Mbappe and co look to end campaign on a high
UEFA Nations League / League A
Parken / 25.09.2022
19:25
WARM-UPS IN PROGRESS
Both sides are out on the pitch and being put through their paces.
19:20
FRANCE FANS IN FINE VOICE
On this evidence, the away end will be bouncing this evening.
19:10
FRANCE LOOKING TO END CAMPAIGN ON A HIGH
With the World Cup on the horizon, France will want to finish a lacklustre Nations League campaign with a win. They beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud, who lead the line again this evening.
Mbappe, Giroud score as France collect elusive Nations League win
19:00
DANES HAVE NO ROOM FOR ERROR
Having lost both their groups games against Croatia, Denmark have an inferior head-to-head and, as such, a draw this evening plus defeat for Zlatko Dalic's side wouldn't be enough. They need to beat France and hope that the Croats drop points, meaning their fate is out of their hands.
18:50
CONFIRMED TEAMS - DENMARK: Schmeichel, Nissen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle, Delaney, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard. /// FRANCE: Areola, Pavard, Upamecano, Saliba, Badiashile, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe.
18:45
DENMARK STILL HOPING TO TOP THE GROUP
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of Denmark's Nations League meeting with France in Copenhagen. Having lost 2-1 to Croatia last Thursday, the Danes are one point behind the new table toppers and need a win – combined with a draw or defeat for the Croats against Austria – to climb to the summit and make it to next summer's finals.
Sosa, Majer goals propel Croatia to top of group