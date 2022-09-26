England v Germany live! - Latest from Wembley as Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling start
UEFA Nations League / League A
Wembley / 26.09.2022
19:30
19:25
ENGLAND UNBEATEN IN LAST TWO MEETINGS AGAINST GERMANY
The title is self explanatory - England have not tasted defeat in the last two matches against Die Mannschaft.
Their previous encounter in Group A3 ended in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena, with a late Harry Kane penalty securing a point for the Three Lions.
The match before that was the famous meeting between the teams at the European Championships, which England won 2-0 in the Round of 16.
19:20
England
TUMULTUOUS PERIOD FOR ENGLAND
For England, the side are on their worst run of form for eight years, with manager Gareth Southgate under pressure for the lack of positive results and performances in recent showings.
The Three Lions are without a goal in 450 minutes of open play - a statistic which is damning as the only other side to not score in that scenario in the Nations League are San Marino.
Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire starting again is likely to raise more questions than answers for the England fans, but the team will need the backing from the sellout Wembley crowd tonight if they aim to get a good result and end this international break on a high.
19:15
BOTH SIDES COME INTO THIS OFF A DEFEAT
Both teams are playing for pride tonight in what is the last competitive fixture for the two sides before the World Cup in November.
Germany missed out on top spot in Group A3 as they went down 1-0 to Hungary last time out, and England were relegated to League B after a narrow defeat to Italy by the same scoreline.
19:10
TEAMS ARE IN THE BUILDING
19:05
Germany
GERMANY TEAM NEWS
Germany manager Hansi Flick has also named his starting line-up for Die Mannschaft, as both Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich start.
Germany: ter Stegen, Raum, Kehrer, Kimmich, Havertz, Musiala, Sule, Hofmann, Sane, Gundogan, Schlotterbeck.
Subs: Baumann, Ginter, Arnold, Werner, Gnabry, Trapp, Muller, Henrichs, Bella-Kotchap, Gosens.
19:00
England
ENGLAND TEAM NEWS
Gareth Southgate makes two changes from the defeat to Italy last time out, with Luke Shaw and John Stones both coming into the side.
England: Pope, James, Stones, Maguire, Dier, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Foden, Sterling, Kane (C).
Subs: Trippier, Ramsdale, Henderson, Walker, Coady, Guehi, Saka, Mount, Toney, Chilwell, Henderson, Abraham.
18:55
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this evening's UEFA Nations League clash between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium.
Team news will be with you shortly.
Image credit: Getty Images