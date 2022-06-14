UEFA Nations League live - England versus Hungary

Advertisement
19.15
SELL-OUT CROWD EXPECTED
The Three Lions drew with Italy in front of under 3000 kids at the weekend as England were punished with a two-match ban (one suspended) for the trouble that marred the Wembley showpiece last July.
It's a different story tonight as Molineux is sold out with 32,000 fans raring to go.
19.10
HARRY KANE RELISHING NUNEZ AND HAALAND PREMIER LEAGUE ARRIVALS
Kane may have been asked about the PL Golden Boot in England's pre-match press conference but he'll have another target in mind tonight.
A hat-trick would see him equal Wayne Rooney's record of 53 international goals for England. It's a big ask but even if it doesn't happen against Hungary, it is surely only a matter of time until he leads that list of illustrious names.
'It drives me to improve' - Kane relishing Golden Boot battle with Haaland
19.05
‘ENGLAND CAN’T RELY ON KANE AND STERLING FOR GOALS’
Gareth Southgate wants to see his shot-shy side end a barren run in the Nations League that has seen the net just once (a penalty) in three games.
OPTA STAT: England have failed to score in seven of their 15 UEFA Nations League games (47 per cent). Indeed, seven of the last eight times the Three Lions have failed to find the net in all competitions have been in this tournament.
Southgate is ‘concerned’ as England struggles continue with draw against Italy
19.00
JUST TWO CHANGES FOR THE VISITORS
Hungary opt for a couple of alterations to the side that drew 1-1 with Germany. Denes Dibusz comes in between the sticks while Andras Schafer is given the nod in midfield.
18.55
NINE CHANGES FOR ENGLAND
Gareth Southgate makes nine changes to the England team that drew 0-0 with Italy. Only Aaron Ramsdale and Reece James retain their places in the side.
Marc Guehi starts in what could be a back three while Conor Gallagher finally gets some playing time from this four-game run.
18.50
HOT OFF THE PRESS – THE TEAM SHEET IS IN!
CONFIRMED STARTING XIs – ENGLAND: Ramsdale, Walker Guehi, Stones, James, Saka, Phillips, Bellingham, Gallagher, Bowen, Kane. /// HUNGARY: Dibusz, Szalai, Orban, Lang, Nagy, Styles, Schafer, Fiola, Szoboszlai, Sallai, Szalai.
18.45
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of England UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash with Hungary at Molineux. Kick off 19.45 BST.
