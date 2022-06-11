UEFA Nations League live - England versus Italy

Advertisement
52'
ENGLAND CHANCE!
James whips a sublime cross into the middle for Sterling who somehow contrives to blaze over from inside the six-yard box.
49'
ITALY CAUTION
Gatti is the latest name to go in the book.
48'
Image credit: Getty Images
47'
46'
KICK OFF!
Italy get the second period underway.
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
England 0-0 Italy
45'
ITALY CHANCE
Pessina has a shot blocked and then Ramsdale gathers Locatelli's volley after a mix-up between Abraham and Grealish almost gifted the visitors a gilt-edged opening.
44'
FINE SAVE!
Pessina takes a pass from right, jinks past a challenge and hits a deflected shot from 18 yards out that Ramsdale is forced to tip over the bar.
43'
HOW IS IT STILL GOALLESS?
Both sides have carved out some very god opportunities in this match but have yet to take any of them. Apart from one excellent save from Ramsdale, Italy have been rather wasteful.
41'
ITALY CHANCE!
Pessina turns well and cuts a low cross back from the right for Gianluca Scamacca, who takes a touch before smashing his shot over the bar.
39'
ENGLAND CHANCE
Mount takes Grealish's pass on the left edge of the area but once again his attempt is too close to Donnarumma.
36'
ENGLAND THREATEN AGAIN
A deep cross from the right is hooked back towards Sterling by Grealish but an Italian boot comes from nowhere to nick it away.
34'
Image credit: Eurosport
32'
30'
ENGLAND CAUTION
Grealish booked for late sliding challenge
Yellow card
Jack Grealish
England
29'
ENGLAND CHANCE
A neat England move down the right sees the ball cut back to Grealish whose stabbed effort is easily blocked.
28'
Image credit: Getty Images
26'
ITALY BOOKING
Locatelli is the first player to be cautioned this evening for an over-zealous challenge from behind.
Yellow card
Manuel Locatelli
Italy
24'
ITALY CHANCE!
Sandro Tonali arrives on cue at the far post to meet Di Lorenzo's volleyed cross, but Ramsdale produces a quite stunning save to deny him.
22'