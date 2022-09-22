France v Austria LIVE: Reigning champions get belated first win of Nations League campaign

UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 22.09.2022
France
Completed
2
0
Austria
    Live
    Live Updates
    By
    Updated 22/09/2022 at 21:28 GMT
    22:00
    MATCH REPORT
    Want a full rundown of the game? Look no further.
    Mbappe, Giroud score as France collect elusive Nations League win
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - FRANCE 2-0 AUSTRIA
    Amid an undeniably disappointing Nations League campaign, France have salvaged some pride this evening. They go third in Group A1, leapfrogging Austria, and have given themselves a good chance of avoiding relegation.
    90+1'
    FINAL CHANGE FOR FRANCE
    Mbappe leaves the field so that Randal Kolo Muani can make a very, very brief senior debut at international level.
    Kylian Mbappé
    Off
    Kylian Mbappé
    France
    France
    Randal Kolo Muani
    On
    Randal Kolo Muani
    France
    France
    90'
    ANOTHER DANGEROUS COUNTER
    Dembele is the man to carry the ball forwards this time, picking out Mbappe to his left. He curls well wide of the far post.
    87'
    FRANCE GO CLOSE ON THE COUNTER
    After another spell of futile possession for Austria, France counter-attack through Nkunku. He picks out Mbappe to his right, but he can't apply the finish.
    83'
    MBAPPE TRIES TO GO SOLO
    ... but loses the ball on the edge of the area.
    78'
    GIROUD AND GRIEZMANN HOOKED
    Giroud gets a standing ovation after an excellent performance. He switches out for Christopher Nkunku, while Griezmann is replaced by Ousmane Dembele.
    Antoine Griezmann
    Off
    Antoine Griezmann
    France
    France
    Ousmane Dembélé
    On
    Ousmane Dembélé
    France
    France
    75'
    SCRAPPY SPELL
    There's a lull in what has otherwise been a frantic game, with neither side able to get a handle on possession.
    70'
    AND ANOTHER
    Alaba also comes off, with Stefan Posch swapping in.
    David Alaba
    Off
    David Alaba
    Austria
    Austria
    Stefan Posch
    On
    Stefan Posch
    Austria
    Austria
    69'
    ANOTHER CHANGE FOR AUSTRIA
    Sabitzer is the next Austria player to make way, with Romano Schmid taking his place.
    Marcel Sabitzer
    Off
    Marcel Sabitzer
    Austria
    Austria
    Romano Schmid
    On
    Romano Schmid
    Austria
    Austria
    68'
    OFFSIDE
    Mbappe goes through one-on-one, dragging a shot just wide. The flag goes up regardless.
    66'
    MEANWHILE
    ... there was a double substitution for Austria just before the goal, with Karim Onisiwo and Marko Arnautovic coming off for Christoph Baumgartner and Michael Gregoritsch.
    Karim Onisiwo
    Off
    Karim Onisiwo
    Austria
    Austria
    Christoph Baumgartner
    On
    Christoph Baumgartner
    Austria
    Austria
    65'
    Olivier Giroud
    Goal
    Olivier Giroud
    France
    France
    GOAL!
    France tear up the pitch and Griezmann gets away up the right flank. He floats a cross to Giroud, who heads into the far corner.
    61'
    WIDE!
    Mbappe looks to double his tally, but fires wide of the far post from just outside the box.
    58'
    GIROUD WANTS A PENALTY
    ... after a tangle with Alaba in the area, but there's nothing doing.
    57'
    GOOD CHANCE!
    Clauss roars down the right wing and gets a cross into the box. Tchouameni slides in, but the ball is just beyond him.
    56'
    Kylian Mbappé
    Goal
    Kylian Mbappé
    France
    France
    GOAL!
    Austria have a promising spell of possession, but Sabitzer loses the ball to Giroud in midfield. He plays in Mbappe, who twists, turns, shimmies and slides before thundering a shot into the back of the net.
    51'
    CHANCE WASTED!
    Mbappe plays a nice ball to Griezmann with the outside of his boot, but it runs across him and falls for the onrushing Clauss. He has a go from the edge of the area, but it's high and wide.
    50'
    AUSTRIA GO CLOSE!
    Sabitzer picks out Schlager as he charges into the box but, with only Areola to beat, he fails to turn the ball goalwards.
    49'
    FIRST CHANGE FOR AUSTRIA
    Wiemann seems to have felt a tweak and signals for a replacement. Dejan Ljubicic comes on in his place.
    Andreas Weimann
    Off
    Andreas Weimann
    Austria
    Austria
    Dejan Ljubicic
    On
    Dejan Ljubicic
    Austria
    Austria