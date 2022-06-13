UEFA Nations League / League A
Stade de France / 13.06.2022
France vs Croatia: Who will win rematch of 2018 World Cup final?
34'
GUENDOUZI TRIES A DIAG TOWARDS MBAPPE
that goes out for a goalkick. The more I watch Mbappe, the more I wonder if he needs to come from out to in, rather than start through the middle.
32'
JURANOVIC SWIRLS A TERRIFIC BALL INTO THE BOX
And Budimir might go for goal! But instead, he looks to knock down, and there's no one behind him.
31'
FRANCE ARE LETTING CROATIA HAVE IT IN MIDFIELD
I've not a clue what sense that makes, because that's exactly how they want it.
30'
LIKE MOST WHO PLAY FRANCE THESE DAYS
Croatia are controlling them pretty easily.
29'
HERE'S NKUNKU AGAIN
He leathers from just outside the box, but the siot goes wide.
27'
NKUNKU COMES DEEP FOR THE BALL
Controls is nice too, so Erlic kicks him over.
25'
MORE CROATIA POSSESSION
Amazingly, Rabiot isn't influencing the game from the left wing.
23'
MY SYSTEM CRASHES
But nothing happens save Kamara lumping a ball over the top that's nowhere near Benzema.
20'
A QUIET PERIOD
Croatia won't mind that at all.
18'
WELL THAT DIDN'T TAKE LONG
Guendouzi clatters into Brekalo, winning the ball fairly before applying arm to face in the follow-through. He's booked.
17'
MODRIC CURLS DIRECTLY INTO MAIGNAN'S HANDS
He'll be relieved.
15'
CROATIA ARE MAKING USE OF THAT EXTRA MAN IN MIDFIELD
And their superior ability. Modric finds Kovacic who sticks a ball in behind for Brekalo. That forces Maignan out of his box to hold him up, then when Brozovic takes over, the keeper has no choice but to hack him down. Free-kick Croatia, down the left side of the box...
14'
MBAPPE FINDS SPACE DOWN THE LEFT
But he's crowded out. Truth is, in a 4-4-2 he should be in the middle because two other men should be outside him.
12'
NKUNKU GETS AWAY
For a split-second; Kovacic quickly brings him down.
10'
KONATE HEADS A CROSS TOWARDS THE LEFT FLANK
Brekalo picks it up and crosses low, but there's no one on-hand to convert so he had to make do with a corner ... which comes to nothing.
9'
THE TEAM FINISHING BOTTOM OF THE GROUP ARE RELEGATED A TIER
Currently, that's La France.
7'
THAT GOAL IS GREAT NEWS FOR THE GAME
France are the defending champions and won't want to go out at the group stages this time. They'll have to get after this, and as I type that, Benzema shoots from the edge. But the ball's bouncing when he hits it so he has to reduce power, and Ivusic saves easily enough.
5'
GOAL! France 0-1 Croatia (Modric pen)
This isn't a good penalty, to the keeper's right and at saveable height; Maignan guesses right but pushes it in; he'll be disappointed with that, because once he got there he should've kept it out. Curiouser and curiouser!
4'
IT WAS KONATE!
He clipped Budomir's ankle as Benzema, in front of him, cleared - and here comes Modric!
3'
CROATIA WIN A CORNER DOWN THE RIGHT
Brekalo goes across to take it, goes to the near post, and when Budimir is robbed by Benzema, the ref points to the spot!