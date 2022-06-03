Advertisement
France v Denmark live updates - latest Nations League score as France begin the defence of their title
19:05
TEAM NEWS
FRANCE: Lloris, Coman, Kounde, Varane, L. Hernandez, T. Hernandez, Kante, Tchouameni, Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe... Subs: Areola, Maignan, Kimpembe, Pavard, Digne, Saliba, Diaby, Clauss, Rabiot, Guendouzi, Ben Yedder, Nkunku. /// DENMARK: Schmeichel, Andersen, Nelsson, Vestergaard, Maehle, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Wass, Eriksen, Olsen, Dolberg... Subs: Jensen, Iverson, Kristensen, Boilesen, Larsen, Jensen, Damsgaard, Billing, Skov, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Cornelius.
18:58
WELCOME TO FRANCE V DENMARK IN THE UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE
Hello & welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of Nations League action between France and Denmark.
France beat Spain in last year's final to lift the second-ever Nations League trophy, while Denmark had a campaign to forget, crashing out in the group stages.
Kick-off is set for 19:45 GMT at the Stade de France.
