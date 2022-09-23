Germany v Hungary LIVE: Hansi Flick's side look to overhaul opponents and top Nations League group

UEFA Nations League / League A
Red Bull Arena / 23.09.2022
Germany
Completed
0
1
Hungary
    Will Magee
    By
    Will Magee
    23/09/2022 at 20:42 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME - GERMANY 0-1 HUNGARY
    And there we have it. Germany have suffered their first defeat under Flick's management. With Italy beating England 1-0 at San Siro, Hungary now need a draw against the Azzurri in their final group game to secure top spot.
    90'
    RUDIGER BOOKED
    Germany are getting desperate here.
    Antonio Rüdiger
    Yellow card
    Antonio Rüdiger
    Germany
    Germany
    87'
    BIG CHANCE!
    Nmecha works an opening for Kimmich, who drags wide of the far post. That was the moment for Germany, surely.
    86'
    HUNGARY ALMOST SEAL THE DEAL
    Kleinheisler goes clean through but, one-on-one with Ter Stegen, he loses the battle of wills, allowing the Germany goalkeeper to make the save.
    85'
    ANOTHER CHANGE FOR HUNGARY
    Szoboszlai swaps out for Loic Nego.
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    Off
    Dominik Szoboszlai
    Hungary
    Hungary
    Loïc Négo
    On
    Loïc Négo
    Hungary
    Hungary
    83'
    MULLER OFF
    ... with Lukas Nmecha coming on in his place.
    Thomas Müller
    Off
    Thomas Müller
    Germany
    Germany
    Lukas Nmecha
    On
    Lukas Nmecha
    Germany
    Germany
    78'
    HUNGARY PLAY FOR TIME
    Nagy comes off for Callum Styles as Rossi tries to slow Germany's momentum.
    Ádám Nagy
    Off
    Ádám Nagy
    Hungary
    Hungary
    Callum Styles
    On
    Callum Styles
    Hungary
    Hungary
    76'
    GERMANY PUSHING FOR AN EQUALISER
    A scramble in the box ends with Kimmich volleying at goal, but the shot is deflected away.
    71'
    HUNGARY ALMOST DOUBLE THEIR LEAD
    The visitors counter-attack and Adam gets in behind. He tries to guide a shot into the far corner, but Ter Stegen does well to get down low and make the save.
    70'
    MORE CHANGES
    Werner and Ilkay Gundogan come off for Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala.
    Ilkay Gündogan
    Off
    Ilkay Gündogan
    Germany
    Germany
    Jamal Musiala
    On
    Jamal Musiala
    Germany
    Germany
    68'
    DECENT CHANCE!
    Sule marauds forwards and picks out Raum on the left. He whips the ball to Sane in the box, but the Bayern Munich forward balloons a header into the stands.
    66'
    DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR HUNGARY
    Gazdag and Adam Szalai are off, with Laszlo Kleinheisler and Martin Adam coming on to replace them.
    Ádám Szalai
    Off
    Ádám Szalai
    Hungary
    Hungary
    Martin Adam
    On
    Martin Adam
    Hungary
    Hungary
    64'
    SET PIECE WASTED
    Germany win another free kick and Kimmich steps up, but his delivery doesn't get past the first defender.
    59'
    SO CLOSE!
    Kimmich has a go from distance and forces Gulacsi into a fingertip save. The ensuing corner is cleared.
    56'
    ANOTHER GOOD CHANCE FOR GERMANY!
    A series of short, sharp passes ends with Muller playing through Timo Werner. He gets a shot away, but Gulacsi makes a bobbling save.
    52'
    NO GOAL!
    Jonas Hofmann knocks a long ball down for Muller, who lashes into the back of the net. Unfortunately for Germany, Hofmann was well offside and the flag goes up.
    48'
    FREE KICK CLEARED
    Germany win a free kick and Kimmich steps up to take it. He almost picks out Muller in the box, but Hungary clear their lines.
    46'
    HALF-TIME CHANGE FOR GERMANY
    Gnabry is hooked for Thilo Kehrer in what looks like a tactical switch from Flick.
    Serge Gnabry
    Off
    Serge Gnabry
    Germany
    Germany
    Thilo Kehrer
    On
    Thilo Kehrer
    Germany
    Germany
    46'
    SECOND HALF KICKS OFF!
    We're back underway in Leipzig.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HALF-TIME - GERMANY 0-1 HUNGARY
    The first half draws to a close with Germany passing between themselves with little purpose. Hungary fully deserve their lead and, if things stay as they are with England and Italy drawing 0-0, they will win the group.