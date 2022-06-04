Hungary v England live updates - latest Nations League score

UEFA Nations League / League A
Puskás Aréna / 04.06.2022
76'
CAN ENGLAND COME BACK?
Bowen wins a free kick on the right of the area. With Alexander-Arnold off the pitch, James takes over on set pieces.
73'
ENGLAND UP IT
There's a definite change in pace from the visitors now. Saka's cross deflects into the area and breaks to Bellingham, whose shot is partially blocked and Gulacsi gathers.
72'
CHANCE!
Maguire glides a lovely diagonal pass to Bowen, who is free on the right of the area. He takes the volley first time, but puts it straight at Gulacsi.
71'
CHANGE
Sallai departs for Hungary, replaced by Kleinheisler.
68'
THAT FOUL
I suppose you could say it looked soft, but a foul is a foul; Nagy was past James, who impeded his progress. England have a hill and then some to climb here, because they've done very little in this half.
66'
Penalty
Dominik Szoboszlai
Hungary
GOAL! HUNGARY 1 (SZOBOSZLAI PEN. 66) ENGLAND 0
It's a lovely penalty from Szoboszlai, who takes a slow run-up before drilling it low to the bottom left. Pickford went the right way, but was well beaten. England aren't happy about the award of the penalty, but it's academic now and Hungary lead!
64'
PENALTY TO HUNGARY!
My my! A long ball over the top to the left of the area gets Nagy in behind James. Nagy gets the first, cuts in and goes down as James puts his arm across. Yellow for James, and it stands!
Yellow card
Reece James
England
62'
CHANGES
Southgate has seen enough, and makes three changes. Stones, James and Grealish replace Walker, Alexander-Arnold and Mount.
60'
ENGLAND BREAK AGAIN
It's Kane looking to play the telling ball once more, but his cross from the right is put out for a corner. From that, Maguire can't connect properly from the penalty spot.
58'
ENGLAND BREAK
For a brief second it's three on two, as Kane leads the charge down the middle. He finds Mount to his left, who is forced wide and his shot is deflected out for a corner.
57'
MORE GOOD PLAY
Hungary work it to Adam Szalai in the area, but his clipped cross is cut out by Walker and headed back to Pickford.
54'
METHODICAL MAGYARS
The hosts are knocking the ball around nicely now, and work it all the way forwards from their own six-yard box at leisure. Nego has a yahoo from the edge, which hits Maguire's elbow but it was next to his body and won't be a penalty.
51'
GREAT PLAY FROM SAKA
It's a chance for England as Saka sets off on a meandering run, beating a couple of defenders to get into the left side of the area where his low shot is saved by the left foot of Gulacsi.
At the other end Coady is booked for hauling down Adam Szalai.
Yellow card
Conor Coady
England
49'
CLOSE! A diagonal ball to the left edge of the area finds Sallai. He nods it back to Nagy, who takes a touch and fizzes a low drive a yard wide of the far post.
46'
HALF-TIME CHANGE
Bukayo Saka has replaced James Justin, who doesn't seem to have recovered from the knock he picked up in the first half.
And with that, we're underway once more.
HT
TALKING POINT
Channel 4, who are covering this match, have asked UEFA to comment on the England players being booed when they took the knee just before kick-off. UEFA's response? No comment. They're not having a very impressive week for dealing promptly with issues that blight the great game, are they?
HT
PEEP!
That's your half, we'll be back in 15 minutes.
45'
ONE HOT MINUTE
There'll be about sixty more seconds in this half.
44'
NEGO AGAIN
He's getting some crosses in here, and looks like Hungary's most likely source of a chance. This one is slightly deflected, and Coady is there again to cut it out.
41'
DRIFTING
This is really meandering towards half-time now. England have had the ball, Hungary have had the chances, but we remain goalless.