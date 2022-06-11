UEFA Nations League / League A
Puskás Aréna / 11.06.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
HUNGARY V GERMANY: A RESURGENT GERMANY TRAVEL TO THE PUSKAS ARENA TO TAKE ON HUNGARY IN THE NATIONS LEAGUE
- All
- Highlights
48'
CORNER COMES TO NOTHING
The ball is delivered onto the head of Schlotterbeck, but his header is directed straight into the path of the Hungary keeper/
47'
BRIGHT START FROM GERMANY
Germany have just gone up a gear. They're moving the ball with much more fluidity, and they have now won another corner.
2nd Half
46'
WE'RE BACK UNDER WAY
Neither team makes any changes at the break. Within 30 seconds. Germany have a corner.
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF TIME
The referee blows his whistle and that's half time.
44'
WHAT A SAVE!
A late flurry from Hungary at the end of the half. The ball falls to Fiola at the far post who volleys at goal from point blank range. Miraculously Neuer sticks out his right leg to block the ball.
42'
ANOTHER WERNER CHANCE
Goretzka threads a ball through to Werner, who attempts to wrap his foot around the ball and direct it towards goal. It was a tricky chance, and understandably the ball flies over the bar.
40'
RAUM COMES CLOSE
Musiala weaves into the box and then passes the ball to Raum, who cuts onto his right foot and attempts to whip a ball into the far corner. So, so close to his first international goal, but the shot whistles past the post.
39'
AN INTERESTING STAT...
Hofmann's goal was his fifth scored against Gulacsi. His four in the Bundesliga is more than against any other goalkeeper.
36'
CORNER TO HUNGARY
The freekick deflects off Werner in the wall and goes out for a corner. Szoboszlai delivers the subsequent corner but it is well cleared by Schlotterbeck.
34'
FREE KICK TO HUNGARY
Sallai picks up a loose ball and runs at the German defence. He is then taken down cynically by Schlotterbeck who receives a yellow card.
Yellow card
Nico Schlotterbeck
Germany
30'
GERMANY WITH MORE POSSESSION
Germany are seeing far more of the ball with 62 percent of possession at the half hour mark. However Hungary don't seem at all overawed. They have started this game well.
28'
CHANCE FOR GERMANY
Hofmann picks up the ball down the right and puts in a low cross into the box that Orban does well to swipe away for a corner. Germany subsequently waste the corner with a poor ball into the box. The Hungary fullback is essentially playing as an auxiliary forward at this point.
25'
AN OPENING FOR HUNGARY
Fiola, who played a massive part in setting part in setting up the goal, picks up the ball on the right of the pitch and absolutely skims his defender but the subsequent ball into the box is poor.
23'
SALLAI CONJURES UP HALF CHANCE
The crowd roars as Sallai charges up the pitch with the ball. The forward ventures into the box but is crowded out by Germany players. Germany have looked a little shaky at times in defence tonight.
20'
HOFMANN IS WELL AND TRULY SETTLING INTO INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL
18'
GREAT BALL
Raum swings in another brilliant ball from the freekick. Havertz is there to meet it but mistimes his header. In fact he misses the ball completely! The Chelsea man should have done better there.
16'
GERMANY PRESSING WELL
Germany are closing down the Hungary defence in packs, winning the ball high up the pitch. The frenetic off the ball pressing has earned them a free kick on the left of the box. Can they fashion something from this?
11'
CHANCE FOR WERNER!
Musiala feeds Werner, who peels off the last defender. The Chelsea defender's shot is saved by the foot of Gulasci. The flag later goes up indicated Werner was offside.
8'
Goal
Jonas Hofmann
Germany
GOAL! HUNGARY 1-1 GERMANY
Hungary's lead didn't last long. An incredible pass by Raum over the top finds Hofmann who on the stretch nicks the ball past the keeper and taps into an empty net. It's all happening here!
5'
Goal
Ádám Nagy
Hungary
GOAL! HUNGARY 1-0 GERMANY
Five minutes on the clock and Hungary are ahead. Fiola loops a ball into the box towards Szalai but his header is paried away by Neuer. However Nagy is there to smash home the rebound!