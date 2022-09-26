Hungary v Italy - Italy need win to overhaul shock leaders of Group 3
UEFA Nations League / League A
Puskás Aréna / 26.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:29
WIN OR DRAW GOOD ENOUGH FOR HUNGARY
A win for Italy will see them take Group 3.
19:20
HUNGARY ON BRINK OF GREATEST FOOTBALL MOMENT IN OVER 50 YEARS
The Nations League may not count for a great deal, but winning this group with three giants of football will be the biggest achievement for Hungay since their Olympic victory in 1968 - incredibly their third gold in five tournaments, the first of which was won by Ferenc Puskas and the Magnificent Magyars.
19:10
ITALY LOOKING TO REPEAT CESENA WIN
It was a low-key venue for an international, but Cesena played host to the two sides in the reverse fixture where Barella and Pellegrini hit the net for the hosts to put the game to bed before half time as they ran out 2-1 winners.
19:00
HUNGARY'S SIDE TO TAKE ON ITALY
18:50
GNONTO STARTS FOR ITALY