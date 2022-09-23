Italy v England live! - Giacomo Raspadori goal relegates England from League A
UEFA Nations League / League A
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 23.09.2022
90+6'
FULL-TIME: ITALY 1-0 ENGLAND
Italy have done it here at the San Siro and they just squeeze past England to relegate the Three Lions from League A. Reaction to follow...
No win in five games now for England.
90+5'
OVER THE BAR!
Good chance for England! James floats in a cross from the right byline, but Bellingham heads it just millimetres over the bar!
90+3'
Grealish is booked for a silly foul and as a result he will miss Monday's game against Germany.
90+2'
STRAIGHT AT DONNARUMMA
Rice tries to go for goal with a low curling strike from distance, but it is straight into the gloves of Donnarumma.
90'
SIX ADDED MINUTES
Possibly a chance for an England equaliser here?
89'
Emerson Palmieri also comes on for Jorginho.
Jorginho
Emerson Palmieri
88'
Dimarco, who has been brilliant tonight, is replaced by Frattesi.
Federico Dimarco
Davide Frattesi
85'
OFF THE POST!
Italy almost double their advantage as Dimarco's low cross from the left-side of the box comes back off the upright! Pope was beaten.
84'
GOOD SAVE!
Pope makes a good save down low with his leg to deny Gabbiadini one-on-one!
81'
Italy make another change as Gabbiadini enters the fray.
Giacomo Raspadori
Manolo Gabbiadini
81'
PUNCHED CLEAR
The following free-kick from the left-side edge of the box from James is whipped in, but Donnarumma plays it safe and punches it clear.
79'
YELLOW CARD
Di Lorenzo catches Grealish and is booked.
75'
GOOD SAVE!
Some good football from England. They work it well quickly around the box, as Shaw's cross finds Rice on the edge of the penalty area. He tees up Bellingham, who then frees Kane in behind down the right channel. The striker then fires a low shot towards the near post, but Donnarumma parries it away.
72'
Luke Shaw also comes on, and he replaces Kyle Walker.
Kyle Walker
Luke Shaw
71'
Jack Grealish comes on to replace Bukayo Saka.
Bukayo Saka
Jack Grealish
68'
Goal
Giacomo Raspadori
GOALLL! WHAT A FINISH!
Italy make the breakthrough! Raspadori has his fourth international goal!
The Napoli man cuts inside onto his right foot inside the box after taking down a long ball from defence, before whipping the ball right into the far corner. Great goal.
65'
SAVE!
Dimarco flashes a free-kick from just outside the box on the right-hand side towards the far post, but Walker gets his head on it in the nick of time to partially clear it. However, Italy recycle it and it finds Di Lorenzo on the byline, who flashes a low cut-back into the area, but Pope does well to tip it behind.
62'
The second sees Pobega repace Barella.
Nicolò Barella
Tommaso Pobega
62'
DOUBLE ITALY CHANGE
The first sees Gnonto replace Scamacca.
Gianluca Scamacca
Wilfried Gnonto
