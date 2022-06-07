UEFA Nations League / League A
Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi / 07.06.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
UEFA Nations League - Italy 2-1 Hungary as it happened: Azzurri claim first win of campaign
- All
- Highlights
-
MATCH REPORT
Our full in-depth match report is now on our website, check it out by clicking the link below...
Italy earn first Nations League victory of the summer with win over Hungary
FT
FULL-TIME: ITALY 2-1 HUNGARY
Roberto Mancini's side hold on for all three points to beat Hungary and take their first win of their UEFA Nations League campaign.
England on Saturday is next up for the Azzurri.
90'+2
YELLOW CARD
Cristante clips the back of Szoboszlai's heels and goes into the book.
90'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Can Hungary muster one final chance?
89'
THAT WOULD HAVE SEALED IT!
Locatelli embarks on a fine solo run, taking out two Hungary defenders and keeps his balance to get his shot away, but Dibusz gets down to make the save.
87'
HUNGARY SUB
And yet another - Adam coming on for Szalai.
Off
Ádám Szalai
Hungary
On
Martin Adam
Hungary
87'
HUNGARY SUB
More subs! Vancsa is on for Schafer.
Off
András Schäfer
Hungary
On
Zalán Vancsa
Hungary
84'
FINAL ITALY SUB
Barella, Italy's opening goalscorer, is off with Tonali taking his place.
84'
ITALY SUB
Raspadori makes way for Zerbin with just over five minutes of normal time to play.
83'
HUNGARY FREE-KICK
Szalai rises highest to flick on Szoboszlai's free-kick delivery but it's straight into the arms of a relieved Donnarumma.
81'
HUNGARY SUB
Nagy is off, Bolla is on.
Off
Ádám Nagy
Hungary
On
Bendegúz Bolla
Hungary
80'
ITALY WIN THEIR EIGHTH CORNER OF THE GAME
Dimarco's delivery picks out - guess who - Mancini and his third attempt of the game flies over the bar.
-
ELSEWHERE IN GROUP A3...
Germany are beating England 1-0. You can follow that game by clicking the link below...GERMANY V ENGLAND - CAN ENGLAND PUT HUNGARY WOES BEHIND THEM?
-
WATCH: HUNGARY HALVE THE DEFICIT
Mancini won't want to watch this back!
77'
ITALY DEFENDING
Hungary take a corner short, Szoboszlai spinning away from Raspadori before sending a cross to the far post. Again Italy defend firmly.
75'
ITALY SUB
Belotti comes on for Politano.
Off
Matteo Politano
Italy
On
Andrea Belotti
Italy
75'
ITALY SUB
The impressive but tiring Spinazzola makes way for Dimarco.
Off
Leonardo Spinazzola
Italy
On
Federico Dimarco
Italy
74'
ANOTHER ITALY CORNER
Locatelli wriggles free as he gets to the byline but his cross to the near post is met by a Hungary defender first. Corner to come.
71'
YELLOW CARD
Schafer may count himself unfortunate to pick up a booking after appearing to take the ball from Barella cleanly. He'll be suspended for Hungary's next game.
69'
HUNGARY THREATEN AGAIN!
After surviving a goalkeeping error, Hungary transition quickly from defence into attack as Sallai finds the space for a shot but Donnarumma reacts quickly to tip it over the bar.