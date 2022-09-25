Netherlands v Belgium: Live Nations League updates of crucial deciding League A Group 4 fixture
UEFA Nations League / League A
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 25.09.2022
19:26
BELGIUM MIXING YOUNG AND OLD
Belgium's so called 'golden generation' is getting on a little bit but plenty are still a huge part of the team like Eden Hazard.
But, youth is coming through and their are some exciting youngsters to look out for like Everton's Amadou Onana in midfield and AC Milan star Charles De Ketelaere (who's on the bench tonight).
19:17
UNBEATEN NETHERLANDS
Unbealiveably, the Oranje have not lost since they were dumped out of Euro 2020 last summer.
It's their final match before the World Cup and want to go in continuing that incredible run of form.
They are in a World Cup group with Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador.
19:09
TONIGHT'S PERMUTATIONS
This is the final match in the group stage tonight, Netherlands top League A Group 4 with 13 points - meanwhile Belgium are on 10 points.
Only the group winner goes through to the semi-final with a chance to win the trophy.
If Belgium win both sides will be on 13 and head-to-head they'd have won one match each as the Netherlands sealed victory in the first encounter between the two.
Therefore, head-to-head goal difference will be the deciding factor with Holland up by three as they beat Belgium 4-1 when they played before.
19:00
BELGIUM LINE-UP
Kevin De Bruyne stars in Belgium's starting XI with veterans Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen joined by youngster Zeno Debast in defence.
18:57
NETHERLANDS TEAM NEWS
Virgil van Dijk captains Louis van Gaal's side tonight.
18:54
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Nations League clash between Netherlands and Belgium.
Stay with us as team news is on the way.
