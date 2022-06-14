UEFA Nations League / League A
De Kuip / 14.06.2022
NETHERLANDS V WALES: LIVE NATIONS LEAGUE UPDATES AS GARETH BALE STARTS ON THE BENCH
19:20
WORLD CUP BOUND WALES
Their Nations League campaign may have got off to a slow start, picking up just one point from their possible three matches but Wales have had their priorities elsewhere.
They beat Ukraine 1-0 in the World Cup play-off booking their place in Group B of the finals and setting up that eye catching tie versus England.
Bale is The Dragons' star man and he has started just one Nations League match - the game they didn't lose.
19:17
IN-FORM HOLLAND
They are top of Group D after three games and the Netherlands have not lost a match since that surprise defeat against Czech Republic in Euro 2020 last summer.
Van Gaal's side is full of youth and they play the 'total football' that is part of the Dutch DNA.
19:12
WALES STARTING XI
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are both on the substitutes bench for Rober Page's side as Brennan Johnson is rewarded with a start following his late equaliser vs Belgium in their previous game
19:07
NETHERLANDS STARTING XI
Louis van Gaal names the following side for tonight's game. Former Spurs striker Vincent Janssen starts up top.
19:05
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Nations League fixture between the Netherlands and Wales.