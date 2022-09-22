Poland v Netherlands live! - All the latest as Steven Bergwijn doubles lead for Oranje in Warsaw

UEFA Nations League / League A
PGE Narodowy / 22.09.2022
Poland
Completed
0
2
Netherlands
    Live
    Live Updates
    Updated 22/09/2022 at 20:47 GMT
    REPORT
    Thanks for joining us.
    Netherlands continue unbeaten run with comfortable win against Poland
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    Netherlands
    FULL-TIME: POLAND 0-2 NETHERLANDS
    The final whistle goes here in Warsaw and Netherlands have put themselves in a great position to advance to the Nations League finals. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn seal a 14th straight win for Oranje. Report to follow...

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90'
    FOUR ADDED MINUTES
    There will be four minutes of added time.
    89'
    FOUL!
    Smashed! Dumfries rams into Legowski and both go down in pain.
    87'
    Poland
    Piotr Zielinski
    Off
    Piotr Zielinski
    Poland
    Poland
    Mateusz Legowski
    On
    Mateusz Legowski
    Poland
    Poland
    87'
    Netherlands
    Earlier, Janssen was also booked for a foul.
    Vincent Janssen
    Yellow card
    Vincent Janssen
    Netherlands
    Netherlands
    87'
    Poland
    Wojciech Szczesny
    Yellow card
    Wojciech Szczesny
    Poland
    Poland
    87'
    Netherlands
    Wout Weghorst
    Yellow card
    Wout Weghorst
    Netherlands
    Netherlands
    84'
    HANDBAGS!
    Szczesny is unhappy with Weghorst here. The striker is through on goal after a nice through ball by Blind, and the Poland goalkeeper rushes off his line to claim it. However, Weghorst follows through with his foot and he catches Szczesny on his way down. He is not happy and the pair square up to each other. Both are booked.
    83'
    CLOSE TO THE END NOW
    The game seems to be petering out now, as the Netherlands should see this victory out.
    79'
    Poland
    Przemyslaw Frankowski
    Off
    Przemyslaw Frankowski
    Poland
    Poland
    Bartosz Bereszynski
    On
    Bartosz Bereszynski
    Poland
    Poland
    79'
    Poland
    Skoras comes on for his debut for Poland.
    Nicola Zalewski
    Off
    Nicola Zalewski
    Poland
    Poland
    Michal Skóras
    On
    Michal Skóras
    Poland
    Poland
    74'
    Netherlands
    The second of the two changes sees Bergwijn come off for Weghorst.
    Steven Bergwijn
    Off
    Steven Bergwijn
    Netherlands
    Netherlands
    Wout Weghorst
    On
    Wout Weghorst
    Netherlands
    Netherlands
    74'
    Netherlands
    Netherlands change - Berghuis comes off for Taylor.
    Steven Berghuis
    Off
    Steven Berghuis
    Netherlands
    Netherlands
    Kenneth Taylor
    On
    Kenneth Taylor
    Netherlands
    Netherlands
    73'
    SAVE
    Szczesny gathers a low shot from Bergwijn at a tight angle from inside the box and holds onto it well.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    Poland
    Poland make their second change of the night. Szymanski is replaced by Leeds United's Klich.
    Sebastian Szymanski
    Off
    Sebastian Szymanski
    Poland
    Poland
    Mateusz Klich
    On
    Mateusz Klich
    Poland
    Poland
    69'
    OFFSIDE
    A chance for the Netherlands comes to nothing as the flag goes up. Janssen times his run slightly too soon after receiving the pass from Gakpo down the inside-left channel just in the penalty area. His cut-back for Bergwijn in the centre evades his target, but Gakpo picks up the loose ball. He can only put his shot into the side netting from inside the area, but no goal there would've counted.
    67'
    BLOCKED!
    The Poles break again down the right as Zielinski tees up Lewandowski down the right channel, but the forward can only see his cut-back into the area get blocked and go out for a corner. The set-piece then comes to nothing for Poland.
    61'
    Netherlands
    Gakpo is somewhat unfortunately booked for a challenge on Krychowiak.
    Cody Gakpo
    Yellow card
    Cody Gakpo
    Netherlands
    60'
    Netherlands
    Steven Bergwijn
    Goal
    Steven Bergwijn
    Netherlands
    Netherlands
    GOALLLL! NETHERLANDS HAVE TWO
    Another great goal for Oranje! This time it is Bergwijn. The one-touch football is stunning. Bergwijn advances into the box, before playing a quick one-two with Janssen, who feeds the ball back to him with a deft flick, and the attacker finishes well into the bottom corner to double the advantage for his nation!