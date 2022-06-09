UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio José Alvalade / 09.06.2022
Live Updates
Portugal v Czech Republic live updates - latest Nations League score as home side double their lead!
80'
Czech Republic
CZECH REPUBLIC SUBSTITUTION
The away side also make a change as Alex Kral comes on for Ales Mateju.
79'
Portugal
PORTUGAL SUBSTITUTION
Rafael Leao replaces Diogo Jota for Portugal.
73'
Czech Republic
CZECH REPUBLIC CHANGE
Adam Vlkanova comes on for his Czech Republic debut as he replaces Adam Hlozek.
Off
Adam Hložek
Czech Republic
On
Adam Vlkanova
Czech Republic
70'
SAVE!
Ronaldo is put in inside the opposition area, but his shot across the area is well held by Stanek in the Czech Republic goal.
67'
Portugal
PORTUGAL DOUBLE CHANGE
Off: Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho
On: Vitinha, Fernandes
Off
William Carvalho
Portugal
On
Bruno Fernandes
Portugal
66'
BRILLIANT DEFENDING!
That was a close one! Jota makes a darting run down the left byline before arrowing in a low cross into the box for Guedes to tap in, but Sadliek does just enough to nick the ball off the midfielder's toes!
61'
BIG SAVE!
Now Stanek is called into action at the other end of the pitch! Guedes whips a ball in sweetly from the right byline, but the initial first contact is headed away by Brabec. Unfortunately for him, that clearance falls right into the path of Jota, who goes for the volley from inside the area, but Stanek acrobatically dives to his left to make the save.
59'
WHAT A MISS!
The Czech Republic should have one back! They break 3 v 2 on the counter, with Jurecka receiving the ball out on the right from Hlozek, but his drilled effort towards the near post from the edge of the area is sliced wide! He really needed to do better there.
55'
NOT AN AWFUL LOT HAPPENING
It is clear that those half-time changes have seen the Czechs go more positive, but not much has happened so far.
A Czech free-kick from deep on the right is played short and comes to nothing.
51'
YELLOW CARD
Cristiano Ronaldo is booked for a poor sliding challenge on Jemelka.
47'
Czech Republic
Off
Ondrej Lingr
Czech Republic
On
Jakub Pešek
Czech Republic
46'
Off
Milan Havel
Czech Republic
On
Václav Jemelka
Czech Republic
45'
Czech Republic
CZECH REPUBLIC TRIPLE CHANGE
Off: Kuchta, Lavel, Lingr
On: Jurecka, Jemelka, Pesek
Off
Jan Kuchta
Czech Republic
On
Václav Jurecka
Czech Republic
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway here!
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF-TIME: PORTUGAL 2-0 CZECH REPUBLIC
Portugal take a two-goal lead into half-time here at the Alvalade, courtesy of goals by Cancelo and Guedes, with Bernardo Silva getting two assists.
The Czech Republic certainly need to change something if they are to get something out of this game. As it stands, Portugal are going top of the group.
45'
SAVE!
Ronaldo with some brilliance in the opposition box, but he cannot quite get the goal he is looking for.
He evades a sliding challenge right by the right-side goal-line, before running infield towards goal.
The Portugal talisman then opts to go for a cheeky chip at Stanek's near post, but the Czech goalkeeper has it covered and tips it behind. The resulting corner then comes to nothing.
42'
REWIND: PORTUGAL OPENER
Have a look at the first goal of this game!
38'
Portugal
Goal
Gonçalo Guedes
Portugal
GOALLL! PORTUGAL DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!
The Czechs have been sliced open! Guedes drifts in-field to come into the central area to fashion a chance for himself, and latches onto another through ball from Bernardo Silva from the right, moments after Neves cuts through the Czech team with a great ball through the lines.
The Valencia man gets the ball from under his feet, takes a touch away from him, and strokes the ball into the far corner of the net.
35'
Czech Republic
YELLOW CARD
Ales Mateju is booked for pulling back Goncalo Guedes mid-run.
Yellow card
Aleš Mateju
Czech Republic
34'
Portugal
Goal
João Cancelo
Portugal
GOALLLL! PORTUGAL LEAD!
What a strike by Joao Cancelo! It's a brilliant combination between Silva and Cancelo down the right. Made in Manchester!
Silva plays in the full-back with a fantastic through ball seconds after travelling backwards towards midfield to attract a couple of Czech defenders towards him to open the space. Cancelo then fires in a powerful shot across goal into the back of the net from a tight angle on the right. Brilliant play all round.