Estádio José Alvalade / 09.06.2022
Portugal
Second half
2
0
84'
Czech Republic
    Live Updates

    Portugal v Czech Republic live updates - latest Nations League score as home side double their lead!

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 09/06/2022 at 20:24 GMT
    80'
    Czech Republic
    CZECH REPUBLIC SUBSTITUTION
    The away side also make a change as Alex Kral comes on for Ales Mateju.
    79'
    Portugal
    PORTUGAL SUBSTITUTION
    Rafael Leao replaces Diogo Jota for Portugal.
    73'
    Czech Republic
    CZECH REPUBLIC CHANGE
    Adam Vlkanova comes on for his Czech Republic debut as he replaces Adam Hlozek.
    Adam Hložek
    Off
    Adam Hložek
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    Adam Vlkanova
    On
    Adam Vlkanova
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    70'
    SAVE!
    Ronaldo is put in inside the opposition area, but his shot across the area is well held by Stanek in the Czech Republic goal.
    67'
    Portugal
    PORTUGAL DOUBLE CHANGE
    Off: Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho
    On: Vitinha, Fernandes
    William Carvalho
    Off
    William Carvalho
    Portugal
    Portugal
    Bruno Fernandes
    On
    Bruno Fernandes
    Portugal
    Portugal
    66'
    BRILLIANT DEFENDING!
    That was a close one! Jota makes a darting run down the left byline before arrowing in a low cross into the box for Guedes to tap in, but Sadliek does just enough to nick the ball off the midfielder's toes!
    61'
    BIG SAVE!
    Now Stanek is called into action at the other end of the pitch! Guedes whips a ball in sweetly from the right byline, but the initial first contact is headed away by Brabec. Unfortunately for him, that clearance falls right into the path of Jota, who goes for the volley from inside the area, but Stanek acrobatically dives to his left to make the save.
    59'
    Live comment icon
    WHAT A MISS!
    The Czech Republic should have one back! They break 3 v 2 on the counter, with Jurecka receiving the ball out on the right from Hlozek, but his drilled effort towards the near post from the edge of the area is sliced wide! He really needed to do better there.
    55'
    NOT AN AWFUL LOT HAPPENING
    It is clear that those half-time changes have seen the Czechs go more positive, but not much has happened so far.
    A Czech free-kick from deep on the right is played short and comes to nothing.
    51'
    YELLOW CARD
    Cristiano Ronaldo is booked for a poor sliding challenge on Jemelka.
    47'
    Live comment icon
    Czech Republic
    Ondrej Lingr
    Off
    Ondrej Lingr
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    Jakub Pešek
    On
    Jakub Pešek
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    46'
    Milan Havel
    Off
    Milan Havel
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    Václav Jemelka
    On
    Václav Jemelka
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    45'
    Czech Republic
    CZECH REPUBLIC TRIPLE CHANGE
    Off: Kuchta, Lavel, Lingr
    On: Jurecka, Jemelka, Pesek
    Jan Kuchta
    Off
    Jan Kuchta
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    Václav Jurecka
    On
    Václav Jurecka
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    45'
    SECOND HALF
    We are back underway here!
    End of 1st Half
    45'
    HALF-TIME: PORTUGAL 2-0 CZECH REPUBLIC
    Portugal take a two-goal lead into half-time here at the Alvalade, courtesy of goals by Cancelo and Guedes, with Bernardo Silva getting two assists.
    The Czech Republic certainly need to change something if they are to get something out of this game. As it stands, Portugal are going top of the group.
    45'
    SAVE!
    Ronaldo with some brilliance in the opposition box, but he cannot quite get the goal he is looking for.
    He evades a sliding challenge right by the right-side goal-line, before running infield towards goal.
    The Portugal talisman then opts to go for a cheeky chip at Stanek's near post, but the Czech goalkeeper has it covered and tips it behind. The resulting corner then comes to nothing.
    42'
    REWIND: PORTUGAL OPENER
    Have a look at the first goal of this game!
    38'
    Portugal
    Gonçalo Guedes
    Goal
    Gonçalo Guedes
    Portugal
    Portugal
    GOALLL! PORTUGAL DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!
    The Czechs have been sliced open! Guedes drifts in-field to come into the central area to fashion a chance for himself, and latches onto another through ball from Bernardo Silva from the right, moments after Neves cuts through the Czech team with a great ball through the lines.
    The Valencia man gets the ball from under his feet, takes a touch away from him, and strokes the ball into the far corner of the net.
    35'
    Live comment icon
    Czech Republic
    YELLOW CARD
    Ales Mateju is booked for pulling back Goncalo Guedes mid-run.
    Aleš Mateju
    Yellow card
    Aleš Mateju
    Czech Republic
    Czech Republic
    34'
    Live comment icon
    Portugal
    João Cancelo
    Goal
    João Cancelo
    Portugal
    Portugal
    GOALLLL! PORTUGAL LEAD!
    What a strike by Joao Cancelo! It's a brilliant combination between Silva and Cancelo down the right. Made in Manchester!
    Silva plays in the full-back with a fantastic through ball seconds after travelling backwards towards midfield to attract a couple of Czech defenders towards him to open the space. Cancelo then fires in a powerful shot across goal into the back of the net from a tight angle on the right. Brilliant play all round.