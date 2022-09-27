Portugal v Spain LIVE: Old rivals in straight fight to finish top of Nations League group

UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 27.09.2022
Portugal
Completed
0
1
Spain
    Will Magee
    By
    Will Magee
    Updated 27/09/2022 at 20:45 GMT
    21:40
    MATCH REPORT
    Well, it's going to take a while to catch our breath after that finish. Here's our take on the game.
    Spain seal semi-final spot with late Morata winner against Portugal
    FT
    FULL TIME - PORTUGAL 0-1 SPAIN
    Spain are into the final four of the Nations League. Heartbreak for Portugal.
    90+4'
    FELIX BOOKED
    ... for clattering late into Gaya as he tries to block a cross.
    90'
    SO CLOSE!
    Ronaldo almost gets a tap-in, but can't turn the ball home.
    89'
    SANTOS DESPERATELY ROLLS THE DICE
    Joao Felix is on for Neves as Portugal press for an equaliser.
    88'
    Álvaro Morata
    Goal
    Álvaro Morata
    Spain
    Spain
    GOAL!
    High drama. Williams latches onto a long ball into the box and heads across to Morata, who lashes into the back of the net to send the away fans into raptures.
    83'
    MENDES BOOKED
    ... after blocking Morata from taking a quick free kick.
    78'
    Live comment icon
    TWO MORE CHANGES FOR HOSTS
    Carvalho and Jota make way for Rafael Leao and Vitinha.
    76'
    BETTER FROM SPAIN!
    With a wall of red shirts in front of him, Morata finds a gap and curls a shot towards the bottom corner. Costa does well to get down low and make the save.
    74'
    FIRST SUBSTITUTION FOR PORTUGAL
    Santos finally makes a move, bringing off Silva for Joao Mario.
    73'
    FINAL CHANGE FOR SPAIN
    ... Nico Williams coming on for Ferran Torres.
    71'
    CRUCIAL INTERVENTION!
    Jota bursts into the box before teeing up Ronaldo, who is completely unmarked. Before he can shoot, however, Gaya sprints back and nicks the ball off his toe.
    70'
    ROUTINE SAVE
    Morata works an opening in the box but, under pressure from Pereira, he nudges a weak shot straight into Costa's gloves.
    68'
    THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE
    Portugal win a free kick out wide on the left and Fernandes whips it to Carvalho at the back post. He squares for Dias, whose low drive is only just turned over the bar by Carvajal.
    65'
    SPAIN STRUGGLING TO MAKE AN IMPACT
    Pedri wins another corner for Spain. Once again, it comes to nothing.
    61'
    SET PIECE SQUANDERED
    Spain win a corner and Pedri takes it. Morata leaps highest, but fails to connect with the ball.
    59'
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR SPAIN
    Enrique hooks Koke, Soler and Sarabia for Gavi, Pedri and Yeremy Pino.
    55'
    CHANCE WASTED
    Koke wins the ball in midfield and suddenly Spain look dangerous. Soler finds himself in space and decides to have a go from distance, but balloons a shot into the stands much to the exasperation of his teammates.
    53'
    ANOTHER CAUTION
    ... this time for Carvajal after a foul on Jota out wide.
    48'
    FIRST YELLOW CARD FOR PORTUGAL
    ... goes to Bernardo Silva. It's quite a fiesty game, unsurprisingly.
