UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio José Alvalade / 05.06.2022
Nations League: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland as it happened - Ronaldo bags double as hosts cruise to win
Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal sink Switzerland in Nations League
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: PORTUGAL 4-0 SWITZERLAND
A convincing victory for the hosts in Lisbon as Portugal brush Switzerland aside thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's double and goals from William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo.
90'
TWO MINUTES ADDED ON
120 more seconds for Switzerland to endure. Ronaldo's hat-trick now looks unlikely - but there's still time.
85'
GREAT SAVE!
Ronaldo's venomous free-kick effort looks destined for the top corner but Kobel is at full stretch to make a great save.
84'
PORTUGAL SUB
Nunes is on, Carvalho is off.
83'
PENALTY TO PORTUGAL?
Mendes is clipped by Mbabu and the referee points to the spot. But replays show the foul was committed just outside the box and the decision is overturned - it's just a free-kick!
81'
SWITZERLAND SUB
Fifth and final switch from the visitors, Gavranovic replacing Sow.
Off
Djibril Sow
Switzerland
On
Mario Gavranovic
Switzerland
80'
YELLOW CARD
The referee has some work to do as Portugal react to a nasty challenge from Embolo on Palhinha.
It was a tackle that smacks of frustration and he's handed a yellow card.
Yellow card
Breel Embolo
Switzerland
77'
PORTUGAL SUB
Serie A winner Leao comes on for Otavio, who gets a standing ovation following a fine individual performance.
Off
Otavio
Portugal
On
Rafael Leão
Portugal
77'
PORTUGAL SUB
Nevez makes way for Palhinha for the final knockings.
Off
Rúben Neves
Portugal
On
João Palhinha
Portugal
73'
GOAL UPDATE
Czech Republic have taken a shock 2-1 win over Spain!
72'
A BIT BETTER FROM VISITORS
Switzerland look a shadow of the team that knocked France out of the European Championships last summer.
They need something tonight and they win a corner. Ultimately it comes to nothing, but that was a slight improvement.
70'
SWITZERLAND SUB
Bottani replaces Steffen.
Off
Renato Steffen
Switzerland
On
Mattia Bottani
Switzerland
70'
SWITZERLAND SUB
Freuler comes on for Shaqiri.
Off
Xherdan Shaqiri
Switzerland
On
Remo Freuler
Switzerland
68'
Goal
João Cancelo
Portugal
GOAL! PORTUGAL 4-0 SWITZERLAND (JOAO CANCELO)
The Man City team mates combine as Portugal make it 4-0.
With his first touch since he was introduced, Silva plays a clever forward pass for Cancelo and he takes a touch to knock it past the onrushing Kobel before slotting it into an empty net.
67'
PORTUGAL SUB
Horta, who scored Portugal's equaliser in Spain three days ago, comes on for Jota.
Off
Diogo Jota
Portugal
On
Ricardo Horta
Portugal
67'
PORTUGAL SUB
That proves to be Fernandes' last contribution as he makes way for Bernardo Silva.
Not a bad switch, eh? Talk about squad depth!
Off
Bruno Fernandes
Portugal
On
Bernardo Silva
Portugal
66'
OVER
Despite the fact Ronaldo is on a hat-trick, Fernandes wins the argument to take the free-kick. His free-kick dips over the wall but he can't test the goalkeeper.
65'
FREE-KICK TO PORTUGAL
Ronaldo is fouled right on the edge of the penalty area by Schar, who is on a yellow card remember.
64'
SWITZERLAND SUB
Okafar is on, Rodriguez is off.
Off
Ricardo Rodríguez
Switzerland
On
Noah Okafor
Switzerland