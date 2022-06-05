UEFA Nations League / League A
Estádio José Alvalade / 05.06.2022
Portugal
Completed
4
0
Switzerland
    Nations League: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland as it happened - Ronaldo bags double as hosts cruise to win

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 05/06/2022 at 20:58 GMT
    -
    Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal sink Switzerland in Nations League
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: PORTUGAL 4-0 SWITZERLAND
    A convincing victory for the hosts in Lisbon as Portugal brush Switzerland aside thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's double and goals from William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    TWO MINUTES ADDED ON
    120 more seconds for Switzerland to endure. Ronaldo's hat-trick now looks unlikely - but there's still time.
    85'
    Live comment icon
    GREAT SAVE!
    Ronaldo's venomous free-kick effort looks destined for the top corner but Kobel is at full stretch to make a great save.
    84'
    Live comment icon
    PORTUGAL SUB
    Nunes is on, Carvalho is off.
    83'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY TO PORTUGAL?
    Mendes is clipped by Mbabu and the referee points to the spot. But replays show the foul was committed just outside the box and the decision is overturned - it's just a free-kick!
    81'
    Live comment icon
    SWITZERLAND SUB
    Fifth and final switch from the visitors, Gavranovic replacing Sow.
    Djibril Sow
    Off
    Djibril Sow
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    Mario Gavranovic
    On
    Mario Gavranovic
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    80'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    The referee has some work to do as Portugal react to a nasty challenge from Embolo on Palhinha.
    It was a tackle that smacks of frustration and he's handed a yellow card.
    Breel Embolo
    Yellow card
    Breel Embolo
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    77'
    Live comment icon
    PORTUGAL SUB
    Serie A winner Leao comes on for Otavio, who gets a standing ovation following a fine individual performance.
    Otavio
    Off
    Otavio
    Portugal
    Portugal
    Rafael Leão
    On
    Rafael Leão
    Portugal
    Portugal
    77'
    Live comment icon
    PORTUGAL SUB
    Nevez makes way for Palhinha for the final knockings.
    Rúben Neves
    Off
    Rúben Neves
    Portugal
    Portugal
    João Palhinha
    On
    João Palhinha
    Portugal
    Portugal
    73'
    GOAL UPDATE
    Czech Republic have taken a shock 2-1 win over Spain!
    72'
    A BIT BETTER FROM VISITORS
    Switzerland look a shadow of the team that knocked France out of the European Championships last summer.
    They need something tonight and they win a corner. Ultimately it comes to nothing, but that was a slight improvement.
    70'
    Live comment icon
    SWITZERLAND SUB
    Bottani replaces Steffen.
    Renato Steffen
    Off
    Renato Steffen
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    Mattia Bottani
    On
    Mattia Bottani
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    70'
    Live comment icon
    SWITZERLAND SUB
    Freuler comes on for Shaqiri.
    Xherdan Shaqiri
    Off
    Xherdan Shaqiri
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    Remo Freuler
    On
    Remo Freuler
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    68'
    Live comment icon
    João Cancelo
    Goal
    João Cancelo
    Portugal
    Portugal
    GOAL! PORTUGAL 4-0 SWITZERLAND (JOAO CANCELO)
    The Man City team mates combine as Portugal make it 4-0.
    With his first touch since he was introduced, Silva plays a clever forward pass for Cancelo and he takes a touch to knock it past the onrushing Kobel before slotting it into an empty net.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    PORTUGAL SUB
    Horta, who scored Portugal's equaliser in Spain three days ago, comes on for Jota.
    Diogo Jota
    Off
    Diogo Jota
    Portugal
    Portugal
    Ricardo Horta
    On
    Ricardo Horta
    Portugal
    Portugal
    67'
    Live comment icon
    PORTUGAL SUB
    That proves to be Fernandes' last contribution as he makes way for Bernardo Silva.
    Not a bad switch, eh? Talk about squad depth!
    Bruno Fernandes
    Off
    Bruno Fernandes
    Portugal
    Portugal
    Bernardo Silva
    On
    Bernardo Silva
    Portugal
    Portugal
    66'
    OVER
    Despite the fact Ronaldo is on a hat-trick, Fernandes wins the argument to take the free-kick. His free-kick dips over the wall but he can't test the goalkeeper.
    65'
    FREE-KICK TO PORTUGAL
    Ronaldo is fouled right on the edge of the penalty area by Schar, who is on a yellow card remember.
    64'
    Live comment icon
    SWITZERLAND SUB
    Okafar is on, Rodriguez is off.
    Ricardo Rodríguez
    Off
    Ricardo Rodríguez
    Switzerland
    Switzerland
    Noah Okafor
    On
    Noah Okafor
    Switzerland
    Switzerland