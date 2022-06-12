UEFA Nations League / League A
Estadio La Rosaleda / 12.06.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Spain v Czech Republic LIVE: SPAIN HOST THE CZECHS IN A MUST-WIN UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AT MALAGA'S LA ROSALEDA
- All
- Highlights
5'
MANDOUS FLAPS AT ONE
The Czech goalkeeper wan't sure whether to come or stay for that one and eventually decides to claim the cross, but he barely gets a touch and the rebound falls kindly. Lucky escape.
3'
CZECHS PUSHING UP
The visitors are defending much higher up the pitch than they did last weekend. Will they persist in that tactic or is it just for the beginning? It remains to be seen.
2'
SPAIN DOING THEIR THING
Unai Simon fearlessly draws pressure, before playing it out to Koke. The Atleti midfielder spins and sprays it wide. Nice start.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF
The Czechs gets us underway. Here we go!
19.43
IT'S ANTHEMS TIME
The famously wordless Spanish anthem booms out around La Rosaleda, the teams take their position and we're just moments away.
19.40
FIVE MINUTES TO GO
We are approaching kick-off at La Rosaleda. It looks like a full house in Malaga, plenty of Spanish flags as you might expect.
19.35
ASENSIO'S RETURN TO FAVOUR
After impressing off the bench against both Switzerland and the Czech Republic (where he made the cross for Inigo Martinez's late equaliser), he gets his chance to start tonight.
19.30
SIMON LAST MAN STANDING
Luis Enrique has rotated heavily during this Nations League window. With Gavi and Pablo Sarabia on the bench tonight, only goalkeeper Unai Simon has started all three matches.
He had some ropey moments against the Swiss in mid-week, and was caught off his line Jan Kuchta's brilliant chip last Sunday.
Will we have more heart-in-mouth moments from Simon tonight?
19.25
CHANGES FOR THE CZECHS
Five new faces in for the Czech Republic this evening, including goalkeeper Ales Mandous who is making just his second international appearance this evening, and his first since 2020.
19.20
LUIS ENRIQUE'S TOUGH TIME
Lucho has not had it all his own way in the Nations League, but then that is sort of the idea of the promotion/relegation system, isn't it?
19.15
WEATHER NOT TOO MUCH OF A FACTOR
Malaga has largely escaped the heatwave which has struck Southern Europe this weekend, it will be around 25°at kick-off.
19.10
GROUP A2 AS IT STANDS
Mid-week results shifted things in favour of Spain in this group, with La Roja now one point ahead and sitting with a slightly better goal differential (+1 against -1).
Victory for the Spanish this evening could take them top of the group, but that depends on the outcome of the Portugal-Switzerland match.
Equally, either nations could be officially safe from relegation if the Swiss go down.
19.05
KUCHTA THE KEY MAN AGAIN?
Lokomotiv Moscow winger Jan Kuchta was the star against Spain last Sunday, scoring one goal and setting up another.
He wasn't able to get on the scoresheet in midweek against Portgual though, as the Czechs slipped to a 2-0 defeat.
19.00
CZECHS HAVE ROUGH RECORD
This has been a happy fixture for La Roja in the past, however it should not be forgotten how close they came to defeat in the Sinobo Stadium last Sunday.
Only Inigo Martinez's stoppage-time header - which only just crossed the goalline - saved them from a deserved loss.
18.55
SPAIN ROTATE AGAIN
Nine changes from Luis Enrique tonight as Eric Garcia is among the players returning to the lineup after being rested against Switzerland.
Notably, Alvaro Morata keeps his place after a hard-working display in Geneva.
18.50
THE TEAMS ARE IN
Spain: Unai Simon, Alonso, Martinez, Garcia, Carvajal, Koke, Rodrigo, Soler, Olmo, Asensio, Morata. Subs: Sanchez, Raya, Azpilicueta, Torres, Busquets, Llorente, Gavi, Torres, Fati, Llorente, Alba, Sarabia.
Czech Republic: Mandous - Zima, Brabec, Jemelka - Coufal, Sadílek, Souček ©️, Zelený - Černý, Kuchta, Pešek. Subs: Vaclík, Staněk, Kúdela, Kalvach, Hložek, Jurečka, Havel, Matějů, Tecl, Lingr, Vlkanova, Král.
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live coverage of tonight's UEFA Nations League clash between Spain and the Czech Republic. Spain are at home after two consecutive matches on the road against Switzerland and the Czechs. They were largely outplayed by tonight's opponents seven days ago, and they need a win to keep pressure on Portugal at the top of Group A2.
Kick-off at 7.45 BST