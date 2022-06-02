Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Spain v Portugal live updates - latest Nations League score as campaign gets underway for both sides!
- All
- Highlights
19:10
FIRST GAME IN LEAGUE A, GROUP 2
Both of tonight's sides have been drawn in Group 2 of League A in the Nations League, the highest league in the format. Alongside both Spain and Portugal are the Czech Republic and Switzerland.
Spain have a good record in this competition, having reached last year's final, eventually going down to France 2-1 in Milan.
19:05
TONIGHT'S VENUE!
19:00
Portugal
PORTUGAL TEAM NEWS
Portugal: Costa, Guerreiro, Pereira, Pepe, Cancelo, Otavio, Moutinho, Fernandes, B. Silva, Leao, A. Silva.
Subs: Patricio, Dalot, Carmo, Palhinha, Ronaldo, R. Silva, Carvalho, Guedes, Neves, Mendes, Horta, Nunes.
18:55
Spain
TEAM NEWS IS IN!
Spain: Unai Simon, Alba, P. Torres, Llorente, Azpilicueta, Busquets, Gavi, Soler, Sarabia, F. Torres, Morata.
Subs: Sanchez, Martinez, M. Llorente, Koke, Asensio, Fati, Raya, de Tomas, Rodri, Alonso, Carvajal, Olmo.
18:50
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's Nations League Group match between Spain and Portugal at the Benito Villamarin in Seville.
I'm Ethan van Ristell and I'll be providing you with the commentary for this one.
Team news will be with you shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images