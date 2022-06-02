UEFA Nations League / League A
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 02.06.2022
Spain
Portugal
Live Updates

Spain v Portugal live updates - latest Nations League score as campaign gets underway for both sides!

Ben Snowball
By
Ben Snowball
Updated 02/06/2022 at 18:09 GMT
19:10
FIRST GAME IN LEAGUE A, GROUP 2
Both of tonight's sides have been drawn in Group 2 of League A in the Nations League, the highest league in the format. Alongside both Spain and Portugal are the Czech Republic and Switzerland.
Spain have a good record in this competition, having reached last year's final, eventually going down to France 2-1 in Milan.
19:05
TONIGHT'S VENUE!
19:00
Portugal
PORTUGAL TEAM NEWS
Portugal: Costa, Guerreiro, Pereira, Pepe, Cancelo, Otavio, Moutinho, Fernandes, B. Silva, Leao, A. Silva.
Subs: Patricio, Dalot, Carmo, Palhinha, Ronaldo, R. Silva, Carvalho, Guedes, Neves, Mendes, Horta, Nunes.
18:55
Spain
TEAM NEWS IS IN!
Spain: Unai Simon, Alba, P. Torres, Llorente, Azpilicueta, Busquets, Gavi, Soler, Sarabia, F. Torres, Morata.
Subs: Sanchez, Martinez, M. Llorente, Koke, Asensio, Fati, Raya, de Tomas, Rodri, Alonso, Carvajal, Olmo.
18:50
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's Nations League Group match between Spain and Portugal at the Benito Villamarin in Seville.
I'm Ethan van Ristell and I'll be providing you with the commentary for this one.
Team news will be with you shortly!

